This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Hong Kong Strengthen Cooperation Under the "Belt and Road" Initiative
relevant news
Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Bahrain Discussed in Manama
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Slovenia Discuss Prospects for Bilateral Cooperation
Kazakh-Armenian Relations: Focus on Implementing Agreements and Delivering Practical Results
Kazakhstan at Green Week: Showcasing Agricultural Potential and New Agreements with Germany
Kazakhstan and Germany Strengthen Cooperation in the Agricultural Sector
Kazakhstan Implements UNESCO Best International Practices in Artificial Intelligence
Kazakhstan Took Part in the "Turkic Week" in Vienna
Kazakhstan and Orascom Investment Holding Discuss Strategic Investment Cooperation
Most viewed
20.01.2026, 08:10Kazakhstan and Germany Strengthen Cooperation in the Agricultural Sector 20.01.2026, 15:1716316Kazakhstan at Green Week: Showcasing Agricultural Potential and New Agreements with Germany 20.01.2026, 19:2316066Kazakh-Armenian Relations: Focus on Implementing Agreements and Delivering Practical Results 20.01.2026, 19:2515806Kazakhstan and Hong Kong Strengthen Cooperation Under the "Belt and Road" Initiative 20.01.2026, 20:4515551Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Bahrain Discussed in Manama 15.01.2026, 15:3597026Kazakhstan names universities with supercomputing facilities 16.01.2026, 20:1496751Cooperation in Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technologies Discussed in Hong Kong 14.01.2026, 11:5292326Kazakhstan expands legal grounds for CSTO force deployment 14.01.2026, 13:2092281Majilis ratifies EAEU agreement on control of origin of export goods 15.01.2026, 11:5592171Kazakhstan’s university diplomas to gain broader international recognition 28.12.2025, 18:12176091Scientists talked about the geomagnetic situation on Earth until the end of the year 31.12.2025, 18:20175451Xinjiang Lihua increases the investment volume in Kazakhstan to 600 million US dollars 31.12.2025, 09:20169341Direct flight linking Kazakhstan’s Almaty and China’s Chengdu launched 01.01.2026, 19:10168651New Year’s tie: Equal number of boys and girls born in Kazakhstan 06.01.2026, 20:54165601Kazakhstan tests AlemGPT AI platform for public services