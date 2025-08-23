Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan established solid multifaceted cooperation, Tokayev

Images | kabar.kg

Tell a friend

Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan held talks, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.





The Head of State thanked his Kyrgyz counterpart for the invitation to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan.





He expressed confidence that the visit would give a new impetus to the development of friendly relations between the two countries. The countries have a common history, traditions and worldview. From time eternal, the two nations live in accord and peace in the Alatau foothills. The Head of State noted that the countries cemented a political dialogue at all levels, based on mutual respect and established solid, multifaceted cooperation.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the Kyrgyz President’s contribution to strengthening bilateral ties.





In his turn, Sadyr Zhaparov expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for accepting the invitation to pay an official visit to Bishkek and confirmed readiness for further development of bilateral relations.





During the talks, the sides debated strengthening cooperation in political, transport and transit, energy, water, agrarian sectors and digitalization. Utmost attention was paid to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties, regional and international agenda.