22.08.2025, 12:15 2496
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan established solid multifaceted cooperation, Tokayev
Images | kabar.kg
Tell a friend
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan held talks, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State thanked his Kyrgyz counterpart for the invitation to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan.
He expressed confidence that the visit would give a new impetus to the development of friendly relations between the two countries. The countries have a common history, traditions and worldview. From time eternal, the two nations live in accord and peace in the Alatau foothills. The Head of State noted that the countries cemented a political dialogue at all levels, based on mutual respect and established solid, multifaceted cooperation.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the Kyrgyz President’s contribution to strengthening bilateral ties.
In his turn, Sadyr Zhaparov expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for accepting the invitation to pay an official visit to Bishkek and confirmed readiness for further development of bilateral relations.
During the talks, the sides debated strengthening cooperation in political, transport and transit, energy, water, agrarian sectors and digitalization. Utmost attention was paid to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties, regional and international agenda.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
22.08.2025, 07:00 2581
New Ambassador of Sweden Presented Copies of Credentials at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov received the copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to the Republic of Kazakhstan Lars Stefan Eriksson, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Deputy Minister Issetov welcomed and congratulated the Swedish diplomat on the appointment to Kazakhstan, as well as expressed the Kazakh side’s interest in comprehensive deepening of mutually beneficial relations and strengthening ties between Astana and Stockholm.
The meeting focused on the current state and prospects of the Kazakh-Swedish cooperation in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. The diplomats highlighted opportunities to broaden business ties and enhance trade and investment partnership.
In conclusion, the parties agreed to promote active bilateral and multilateral engagement to ensure full implementation of the potential of Kazakh-Swedish relationship.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.08.2025, 09:00 7641
Kazakhstan’s Initiatives in the Sphere of Interfaith Dialogue Discussed in Slovakia
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Slovak Republic Zhanna Saginova met with the President of the Forum for Religious Freedom - Europe (FOREF), former European Union Special Envoy for the Promotion of Freedom of Religion or Belief outside the EU, Ján Figeľ, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed Kazakhstan’s policy aimed at fostering multiculturalism, social harmony, and interfaith dialogue.
During the meeting, Ján Figeľ was presented with an official invitation to the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, to be held under the theme "Dialogue of Religions: Synergy for the Future" on September, 2025, in Astana.
The FOREF President gratefully accepted the invitation, noting the relevance of Kazakhstan’s initiative to promote spiritual diplomacy as an effective tool for strengthening peace and mutual understanding among nations in the face of contemporary challenges.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.08.2025, 09:00 14631
Kazakhstan and Slovenia Intend to Strengthen Digital Partnership
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovenia Daniyar Sarekenov met with Slovenian Minister of Digital Transformation Ksenija Klampfer, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Ambassador Sarekenov spoke about the successes of Kazakhstan, which has become one of the leaders of digital transformation in recent years. Special attention was paid to Kazakhstan’s achievements in the digitalization of public services and the financial sector, where modern web platforms and mobile applications provide citizens with convenient access to relevant services.
During the meeting, the activities of the Astana Hub and plans to create an International Artificial Intelligence Center Alem AI based on a powerful supercomputer were also presented. Within the framework of a unified environment, the center will implement educational programs for schoolchildren and students, a "startup factory" and acceleration tracks aimed at supporting entrepreneurs, creating innovative products and developing technology teams. In the laboratories of world-renowned representatives of Big Tech, young companies will have access to real-world cases and tools used in global technology companies.
Minister Klampfer expressed interest in Kazakhstan’s experience in simplifying citizens' access to public services and noted the prospects for joint projects in the fields of scientific cooperation, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and digital platforms.
At the end of the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat conveyed to the Minister an official invitation to participate in the Digital Bridge 2025 international forum to be held in Astana, emphasizing the high potential of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Slovenia in the development of the digital economy, innovative partnership and educational initiatives.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.08.2025, 18:33 26541
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds meeting with Uzbek Senate Chairwoman Tanzila Norbaeva
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday held a meeting with Chairwoman of the Uzbek Senate Tanzila Norbaeva, discussing the Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership and alliance with a focus on promotion of interparliamentary ties, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Greeting Uzbek Senate Chairwoman Tanzila Norbaeva, the Kazakh leader said: "This visit to Astana is a clear example of special nature of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan strategic relations".
President Tokayev commended the contribution of Tanzila Norbaeva to strengthening the ties of friendship, kind-neighborliness between the two Central Asia nations.
We attach utmost importance to developing cooperation with fraternal Uzbekistan and believe that it is a key factor in ensuring stability and security in the Central Asian region. The better, closer and more productive relations between our nations, the more peaceful the situation in the region will be, said Tokayev.
In turn, Tanzila Norbaeva, expressed her gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for a warm welcome and extended greetings from Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
As was said, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are the closest, most reliable partners, she said.
The interlocutors also discussed the continuous development of interparliamentary diplomacy as well as trade-economic and investment cooperation. Special attention was placed to issues of boosting cultural and humanitarian ties.
Taking the opportunity, Kazakh leader Tokayev conveyed his warm wishes to his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
Earlier today, the Head of State received governor of Kostanay region Kumar Aksakalov, who reported on the development of the region for the first half of the year and plans for the period ahead.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.08.2025, 16:00 42286
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Hold Telephone Conversation
Tell a friend
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Minister Nurtleu congratulated the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister on the signing of the Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, expressing hope that this historic step will open new opportunities for cooperation and serve as a solid foundation for peace and sustainable development in the region.
In this context, the interlocutors exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in trade, logistics, and transport, which are emerging in light of agreements on the unblocking of regional communications.
In addition, the parties discussed plans for upcoming interaction, paying special attention to the schedule of high-level events, and agreed to maintain regular contacts on the issues outlined during the conversation.
Following the talks, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to developing the strategic partnership and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in all areas.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.08.2025, 19:00 46491
Prospects for Strengthening Kazakh-Polish Cooperation Discussed at the Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
Tell a friend
Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Republic of Poland to Kazakhstan Michał Labenda, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the diplomats discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation, including political dialogue, trade and economic engagement, as well as cultural and educational ties.
Both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further deepening the partnership and expressed their readiness to further maintain regular contacts at various levels.
Special attention was given to preparations for the upcoming session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which remains a key instrument for deepening bilateral engagement. The next session (10th) of the Commission is planned to be held in Astana.
Following the meeting, both sides confirmed their firm intention to further strengthening the multifaceted partnership between Kazakhstan and Poland.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.08.2025, 20:55 50936
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Armenia Hold a Telephone Conversation
Tell a friend
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Minister Nurtleu warmly congratulated the Armenian Foreign Minister on the signing of the Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan following the trilateral meeting held in Washington.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized the significance of this step for establishing lasting peace, ensuring sustainable development, and prosperity in the South Caucasus region.
The parties exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in the areas of trade, logistics, and transportation, which are opening up with the implementation of agreements on unblocking regional communications.
During the conversation, special attention was paid to discussing issues on the bilateral agenda in the context of the upcoming official visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Astana.
Following the talks, the ministers agreed to continue the political dialogue and confirmed their commitment to further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.08.2025, 20:15 53916
Kazakhstan and Serbia Strengthen Political Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The third round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Serbia took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the event, the diplomats discussed a wide range of issues, including political cooperation, trade and economic relations, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties. They also reviewed the schedule of bilateral events and visits planned for the coming years.
In his remarks, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov stressed that Kazakhstan considers Serbia as an important political and economic partner in Europe. He expressed Astana’s readiness to further develop and expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
The head of the Serbian delegation, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Damjan Jović highlighted Kazakhstan as a key partner for Serbia in Central Asia and, in particular, emphasized the positive outcomes of the recent Intergovernmental Commission held in Almaty.
The diplomats also exchanged views on key international and regional issues and reaffirmed their shared commitment to close cooperation within multilateral frameworks and international organizations.
The parties agreed to maintain an active and productive dialogue between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and to continue joint efforts to strengthen trade, economic and investment relations, noted the importance of holding the next meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council, as well as further developing the bilateral legal framework.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
22.08.2025, 16:25Kazakhstan Officially Establishes Merke Nature Park 22.08.2025, 09:002906Ivan Ivanov claims bronze at Asian Throwing Championships in South Korea 22.08.2025, 12:152676Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan established solid multifaceted cooperation, Tokayev 22.08.2025, 14:382591Kazakhstan wins 9 medals at 16th Asian Shooting Championships 22.08.2025, 07:002486New Ambassador of Sweden Presented Copies of Credentials at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry 19.08.2025, 11:0031511Kazakhstan reports slowdown in food price growth 18.08.2025, 19:2031136Government officials in Kazakhstan to embrace new messaging app AITU 19.08.2025, 19:2529401Prime Minister tasks applying AI solutions in Kazakhstan’s railway sector 19.08.2025, 14:1028586Kazakhstan to draft Intergovernmental Agreement on TITR Development 18.08.2025, 18:3326721Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds meeting with Uzbek Senate Chairwoman Tanzila Norbaeva 05.08.2025, 20:4613116122% of computer science papers may contain AI-generated text, study finds 05.08.2025, 15:26125106Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia's Far East sends another ash plume 7-km high 24.07.2025, 16:00120001No survivors found after search of An-24 crash site in Russia's Far East 25.07.2025, 17:52115336Military helicopter disappears from radar in Almaty region, search underway 25.07.2025, 20:0111514610 killed in two days in road accidents on Kazakhstan's highways