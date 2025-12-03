Kazakhstan and Moldova Strengthen Economic and Digital Partnership

Images | gov.kz

The Moldovan capital hosted the international conference "Vectors of Kazakhstan’s Economic Course Toward Moldova and Eastern Europe," organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Moldova. The event brought together representatives of government bodies, business circles, and international organizations, with online participation from KazakhInvest, Atameken, QazTrade, QazPost, and the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Opening the conference, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Almat Aidarbekov highlighted the growing interest of Moldovan entrepreneurs in Kazakhstan and emphasized the importance of transforming this interest into concrete economic projects. He also underlined the strategic role of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and Moldova’s potential to become an active link in this corridor due to the Giurgiulești port. Additionally, the diplomat presented Kazakhstan’s new course toward accelerated digitalization, including the establishment of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development.





In turn, Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to Kazakhstan Ștefan Gorda announced preliminary agreements on opening a Moldovan Trade House in Aktau, which will help systematically promote Moldovan products in the Kazakhstani market. He also emphasized the readiness of Kazakh regions to provide venues for exhibitions and presentations.





Continuing the topic of economic cooperation, Secretary General of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry of Moldova Sergiu Gherciu stressed the strategic importance of deepening collaboration in agriculture, including product supplies, processing, seed production, and winemaking. He also advocated revitalizing the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.





Addressing environmental cooperation, State Secretary of the Ministry of Environment of Moldova Grigore Stratulat invited Kazakhstani businesses to participate in Moldovan projects on waste recycling, material reuse, and green energy, noting access to European support programs.





From the Kazakhstani side, representative of the Ministry of Agriculture Ruslan Amanov and QazTrade representative Yerzhan Shakargaliyev outlined export support tools, mechanisms of trade missions, and the potential to increase agricultural trade turnover to 50 million USD. Following that, QazPost representative Abdrakhman Amreev presented new opportunities for logistical integration and handling of e-commerce flows between Europe and Asia.





Discussing business initiatives, Chairman of the Moldova-Kazakhstan Business Council Tungat Abylkassymov noted the prospects for expanding air connectivity, which would strengthen the transit capabilities of both countries, and highlighted growing humanitarian cooperation, including partnerships between national libraries and archives.





Contributing to the digital agenda, Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan Roman Stankov presented the dynamic growth of Kazakhstan’s IT sector-its GDP share, the increasing number of companies, and the high level of digitalization of public services. He expressed readiness to expand cooperation with Moldova’s IT Park, particularly in AI, fintech, cloud platforms, and cybersecurity.





Concluding the practical cooperation block, Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan Iurie Jardan spoke about the activities of JLC Group in Kazakhstan, favorable production conditions, and high demand for Moldovan products. He also mentioned preliminary agreements on supplying Moldovan premium wines and outlined existing logistical challenges.





Participants of the conference reaffirmed their intention to strengthen bilateral economic ties, expand logistics routes, and advance cooperation across the agricultural, industrial, digital, and environmental sectors. The conference became an important platform for launching new practical projects between Kazakhstan and Moldova.