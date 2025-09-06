05.09.2025, 09:11 6636
Kazakhstan and Mongolia Discuss Expansion of Investment Cooperation
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov and Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan Gabidulla Ospankulov held a meeting with Chairman of the State Great Khural of Mongolia Dashzegvi Amarbaysgalan and members of the Mongolian parliamentary and business delegation, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the investment and trade-economic spheres. Special attention was given to the exchange of experience in attracting investments and creating favorable conditions for the implementation of joint projects.
During the talks, Kazakhstan and Mongolia emphasized their interest in developing joint initiatives in trade, transport and logistics infrastructure, industry, and agriculture. Opportunities for production localization, forming new cooperation chains, and expanding collaboration in digitalization were also considered.
Today’s meeting is an important step in deepening economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Mongolia. We see significant potential for expanding partnership in non-resource sectors of the economy and are ready to provide full support to investors. At the same time, several Kazakh companies are also showing interest in entering the Mongolian market by launching production and organizing trade." - noted Deputy Minister Kuantyrov.
Our Heads of State have set an ambitious goal - to bring bilateral trade turnover to 500 million US dollars. Mongolia, in turn, aims to actively attract investors from Kazakhstan, as our countries have complementary opportunities for successful joint projects in agriculture, trade, and industry." - emphasized Chairman Amarbaysgalan.
Currently, trade turnover between the two countries demonstrates stable growth, reaching 123.9 million US dollars in 2024. During recent visits by heads of state and parliamentary delegations, the high level of bilateral political dialogue and inter-parliamentary cooperation was reaffirmed.
In his report, Chairman Ospankulov elaborated on the national investment attraction system. He noted that Kazakhstan operates a three-tier investor support model based on the "one-stop shop" principle, a targeted approach to attracting large foreign companies, and an "investment request" mechanism that allows for the formation of projects in line with regional and sectoral development priorities.
The meeting concluded with a Q&A session. Members of the Mongolian delegation expressed interest in the details of the national investment system, asking questions about the "one-stop shop" mechanism, the "investment request" tool, and practical instruments for project support. The Kazakh side shared its experience in forming target investor lists, reducing administrative barriers, and organizing interagency cooperation.
03.09.2025
Kazakhstan and United States Discuss Expansion of Investment Cooperation
Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Gabidulla Ospankulov, held a meeting with representatives of the U.S. trade mission led by Senior Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Khurshid Choksi, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed prospects for expanding bilateral economic ties, implementing investment projects in Kazakhstan, and creating new cooperation chains involving American businesses.
The delegation included 25 American companies, among them Apple, Boeing, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell, Bechtel, Honeywell, Mastercard, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Meta, Ericsson, John Deere (Eurasia Group), Plug and Play Tech Center, Mayer Brown, and others.
Chairman Ospankulov noted that the United States remains a key investment partner of Kazakhstan: more than 600 American companies successfully operate in the country, with accumulated U.S. investments exceeding 60 billion US dollars, forming a solid foundation for launching new joint projects in priority sectors. "We are interested in scaling cooperation with American investors in energy and processing, critical minerals, agro-industrial complex, digital economy, and logistics. Kazakhstan demonstrates steady growth and offers a predictable regulatory environment, "one-stop shop" tools, and contractual mechanisms that support projects throughout their entire life cycle," he emphasized.
In turn, Khush Choksi highlighted the strong interest of American businesses in Kazakhstan, stressing the potential of projects in infrastructure, industrialization, innovation, and sustainable technologies, as well as Kazakhstan’s significance as a hub partner along the Middle Corridor.
During the meeting, a number of American companies presented their intentions and initiatives for localization and expansion of their presence in Kazakhstan - ranging from machinery and food industry to fintech services and industrial technologies. In particular, discussions included localization of John Deere agricultural machinery in Kostanay, PepsiCo’s snack production project, manufacturing and assembly of high-tech products, and development of payment infrastructure.
Following the meeting, it was noted that Kazakhstan and the United States are ready to expand investment cooperation and form new joint projects capable of strengthening the strategic character of bilateral relations.
03.09.2025
Kazakhstan and Estonia Strengthen Bilateral Partnership
Images | gov.kz
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with Ambassador of Estonia to Kazakhstan Jaap Ora, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on key issues on the Kazakh-Estonian agenda, with particular emphasis on preparations for upcoming high-level events, as well as prospects for expanding cooperation in areas such as trade, digitalization, transport and logistics.
The diplomats thoroughly reviewed ways to further develop the traditionally friendly ties between the two countries. Particular attention was paid to expanding the bilateral legal framework and increasing cooperation between the relevant government bodies.
The discussions also covered trade, economic, and investment relations. In this context, the parties noted the importance of implementing the decisions adopted at the 7th session of the Kazakhstan-Estonia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation held in January 2025 in Tallinn.
In conclusion, the diplomats reaffirmed their intention to continue a substantive dialogue and to deepen comprehensive cooperation between Astana and Tallinn.
02.09.2025
8th meeting of Kazakhstan - China Business Council kicks off in Beijing
Images | Akorda
The 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council, with the participation of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Ding Xuexiang, Vice Premier of China and member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, kicked off in Beijing, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
As earlier reported, the 8th sitting is expected to bring together over 500 representatives of state bodies, business structures of Kazakhstan and China, including over 70 China’s largest corporations.
It will focus on the development of energy cooperation and promotion of sustainable green growth, expansion of logistics and production chains.
01.09.2025
20 key documents signed following 2025 SCO Summit in Tianjin
Images | Akorda
During the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Monday, 20 documents have been signed, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
During the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Monday, 20 documents have been signed, Akorda reports.
The key documents signed as follows:
- Tianjin Declaration of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO;
- Resolution of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO on the adoption of documents following the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO:
1.Development Strategy of the SCO until 2035;
2.Cooperation program of the SCO member states in countering extremist ideology within the SCO space for 2026-2030;
3.Roadmap for the implementation of the SCO energy cooperation development strategy until 2030;
- Resolution of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO on granting the Lao People’s Democratic Republic dialogue a partner status with the SCO
- Resolution of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO on granting the SCO an observer status within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS);
- Resolution of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO on the SCO partner status;
- Resolution of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO on declaring the city of Cholpon Ata, the Kyrgyz Republic, the tourist and cultural capital of the SCO for 2025-2026;
- Resolution of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO on the powers of the SCO Secretary-General to sign documents:
1.Protocol to the Agreement between the SCO and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on the conditions of stay of the SCO Secretariat in the People’s Republic of China dated June 17, 2004;
2.Memorandum of Understanding between the SCO Secretariat and the Roscongress Fund;
- Resolution of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO on the approval of reports on the activities of the SCO over the past year:
1.Report of the SCO Secretary-General on the activities of the SCO over the past year;
2.Report of the Council of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure on the activities of the SCO RATS in 2024;
- Agreement among the SCO Member States on the SCO Anti-Drug Centre;
- Agreement among the SCO Member States on the Universal Centre for Countering Security Challenges and Threats of the SCO Member States;
- Statement of the SCO Heads of State Council on the 80th Anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the establishment of the United Nations;
- Statement of the SCO Heads of State Council on strengthening cooperation in the digital economy;
- Statement of the SCO Heads of State Council on sustainable energy development;
- Statement of the SCO Heads of State Council on cooperation in the field of green industry;
- Statement of the SCO Heads of State Council on further deepening international cooperation in the field of Artificial Intelligence;
- Statement of the SCO Heads of State Council on supporting the multilateral trading system;
- Statement of the SCO Heads of State Council on effectively addressing and combating the global drug problem;
- Statement of the SCO Heads of State Council on scientific, technical, and innovation cooperation;
- Statement of the Heads of Authorized Ministries and Agencies of the SCO member states on strengthening investment cooperation in the field of sustainable development;
- Protocol to the Agreement between the SCO and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on the conditions of stay of the SCO Secretariat in the People’s Republic of China dated June 17, 2004.
01.09.2025
Tokayev says Kazakhstan supports creation of SCO security centers
Images | akorda.kz
Addressing the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined his vision for the Organization’s future priorities, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev named strengthening strategic partnership and mutual support within the SCO as the first priority.
Amid escalating geopolitical conflicts, technological rivalry, financial and economic sanctions, as well as environmental and man-made disasters, the SCO must serve as a permanent platform for broad political dialogue, building mutual trust in the international community, and fostering humanitarian cooperation and intercivilizational dialogue. In this regard, we positively assess the initiatives of President Xi Jinping on global development, global security, global civilization, and global governance. We consider it extremely important to fully implement the ten-year development strategy of the SCO, to be adopted today, said Tokayev.
The President stressed that security cooperation is becoming increasingly urgent given the rise of international terrorism, religious extremism, drug trafficking, illegal migration, cybercrime, and other destabilizing trends.
The Kazakh leader said: "Such threats to international security, including the so-called ‘three evils,’ can only be addressed through joint action. Therefore, Kazakhstan supports the establishment of four SCO centers to combat security challenges and threats".
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of strengthening institutional ties between the SCO and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia.
01.09.2025
Tokayev extends Constitution Day greetings to Slovak President
Images | akorda.kz
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a congratulatory message to his Slovak counterpart President Peter Pellegrini on the occasion of Slovakia’s Constitution Day, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The Kazakh leader highlighted Slovakia’s achievements in strengthening democratic institutions and advancing socio-economic development. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the high level of bilateral relations between the two countries, built on friendship and mutual respect, expressing confidence in their continued growth.
The Kazakh President also wished Peter Pellegrini success in his state duties and extended his best wishes for the well-being and prosperity of the Slovak people.
31.08.2025
Carrying forward Shanghai Spirit for peace and shared prosperity
Images | Xinhua
Very soon, leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will convene in Tianjin, China, for a summit that promises to shape not only the future of its member states, but also its growing role on the global stage, Xinhua reports.
At the center of this gathering is the "Shanghai Spirit," a shared set of values rooted in mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diversity of civilizations and pursuit of common development.
China has often emphasized that the Shanghai Spirit is the shared asset of all SCO members and the foundation of long-term cooperation. By upholding it, member states can transform differences into strengths and challenges into opportunities.
Kazakhstan shares this vision, believing that the SCO is an effective platform for strengthening regional and global stability, promoting economic cooperation, and building bridges of friendship between nations.
The SCO Tianjin summit will be an important moment to reaffirm these principles, not just for Eurasia, but for the entire world.
A GLOBAL PLATFORM IN A CONNECTED WORLD
The SCO has evolved far beyond a regional framework. With 10 member states, two observer states and 14 dialogue partners from Asia, Europe and Africa, it has become a truly global platform for dialogue and cooperation. Its members represent almost half of the world's population, and its projects in trade, security, and culture extend across continents.
The 2025 Tianjin summit will demonstrate how this model of collaboration can deliver real solutions in an era of geopolitical uncertainty. From energy security to digital trade, from counter-terrorism to cultural exchange, the SCO is advancing initiatives that touch people's everyday lives.
Tianjin itself is a fitting stage for this moment. With its maritime heritage and role as one of China's most dynamic economic hubs, the port city reflects the openness and connectivity at the heart of the SCO's mission. Just as Tianjin links inland China to global markets, the SCO connects diverse nations into a network of trust, trade and shared progress.
FROM SECURITY TO SHARED PROSPERITY
The SCO was founded with the primary goal of ensuring security and tackling the "three forces" of terrorism, extremism, and separatism. Said mission remains central, but in Tianjin, leaders will also focus on the future.
The summit is expected to expand trade and investment, accelerate transport connectivity through projects such as the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, advance cooperation in renewable energy and green technologies, and enhance joint health initiatives to bolster regional resilience.
For Kazakhstan, a co-founder of the SCO, these priorities align with its national interests. Positioned at the crossroads of major trade routes, Kazakhstan sees the SCO as a means of turning geography into opportunity. In view of the achievements of last year's Astana SCO summit, which adopted the SCO Development Strategy until 2035, Kazakhstan's delegation is expected to advocate for practical steps to transform strategic plans into real projects.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has repeatedly called for the SCO to serve as a model of practical multilateralism, where concrete projects improve the lives of ordinary people. In Tianjin, Kazakhstan will continue to champion efficient transport corridors, green energy partnerships and deeper cultural exchanges.
UNITY IN DIVERSITY AND BEYOND
In a world of rising tensions, the SCO's consensus-based approach, where every member has an equal say, is a rare strength. The Shanghai Spirit transcends differences in social systems and development models. It is about building a community with a shared future for humanity.
For Central Asia, and for Kazakhstan in particular, this principle is the key to turning neighborhood ties into regional prosperity. The Tianjin summit will mark not an end point, but another milestone on the SCO's long journey toward building a peaceful, connected and prosperous community that contributes to global stability.
For Kazakhstan, this is more than diplomacy. This is active participation in shaping a world of open trade, secure borders and cultures bound together in mutual respect. And in Tianjin this year, that message will be heard far beyond the shores of the Bohai Sea.
Author: Serik Korzhumbayev
31.08.2025
Key things to know about SCO Tianjin Summit
Images | Xinhua
Leaders from Asia, Europe and Africa will gather in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 for the largest-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in history, charting the blueprint for the bloc's next decade of development, Xinhua reports.
Primarily born to address security concerns, the SCO has, over its 24-year development, grown into a comprehensive regional organization representing nearly half of the world's population. Here is what you need to know about the SCO's remarkable journey and what to anticipate at the Tianjin summit.
AN EVOLVING REGIONAL BLOC
The SCO traces its roots to the "Shanghai Five" mechanism, when China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan came together in 1996 to manage border security issues after the end of the Cold War. On June 15, 2001, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was established with Uzbekistan joining as the sixth member.
What began as a regional security grouping has evolved into a regional organization encompassing nearly half of the world's population, a quarter of the global landmass and a quarter of global GDP. With the accession of India, Pakistan, Iran and Belarus, the SCO now has 10 member states, alongside two observer states and 14 dialogue partners.
Dedicated to maintaining regional security and promoting common development, the SCO adheres to the Shanghai Spirit, which features mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diverse civilizations and pursuit of common development.
This spirit has guided the bloc to chart a path of regional cooperation, transcending differences in ideology, social system and development path, and setting an example for a new type of international relations.
Over the years, SCO member states have seen deepened political mutual trust and fruitful cooperation, which led to regional stability, steady trade growth, joint infrastructure projects, and coordinated action in fields such as food and energy security.
Through mechanisms such as the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure, SCO members have worked together effectively to maintain regional peace and stability by combating terrorism, separatism, and extremism. Security frameworks have been strengthened, and joint exercises have expanded into cyberspace.
In the first 20 years since its establishment, the total trade value of SCO member states increased nearly 100-fold, while their share of global trade rose from 5.4 percent in 2001 to 17.5 percent in 2020, demonstrating growing influence, according to a trade development report released in 2022.
The Shanghai Spirit is the 'root' and 'soul' of the SCO," said Fan Xianrong, a Chinese foreign ministry official responsible for coordination work in the SCO.
In the face of the ever-changing international landscape, SCO member states would continue to champion this spirit through concrete actions, offering their solutions for creating a fair and equitable global governance system and support for the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, according to Fan.
CHINA: A FIRM UPHOLDER OF SHANGHAI SPIRIT
As one of the founding members, China has always made the SCO a diplomatic priority and firmly upheld the Shanghai Spirit. The country has put forward a series of important initiatives and propositions, and contributed Chinese wisdom, solutions and dynamism to the regional development.
China has proposed the building of an SCO community with a shared future, an inspiring vision that enriches the Shanghai Spirit. It also called on SCO members to build a common home featuring solidarity and mutual trust, peace and tranquility, prosperity and development, good-neighborliness and friendship, as well as fairness and justice.
On the economic front, trade and investment ties between China and other SCO members have become increasingly robust, with cooperation spanning across sectors such as infrastructure, energy, agriculture and technology, enhancing the well-being of the people across the region.
In 2024, China's trade with other SCO members, observer states and dialogue partners reached a historic high of 890 billion U.S. dollars, or 14.4 percent of the country's total foreign trade. In the same year, the number of China-Europe freight trains passing through the SCO countries and regions reached 19,000, an increase of 10.7 percent compared with 2023.
In one of its latest efforts to promote tech cooperation, China has welcomed all SCO parties to use its BeiDou navigation system and participate in the development of the International Lunar Research Station, while pledging to provide at least 1,000 training opportunities on digital technology to other SCO countries in three years.
Since taking over the SCO presidency in July 2024, China has worked closely with all parties and hosted over 100 events with the theme "SCO Year of Sustainable Development," including ministerial-level meetings, an SCO political parties' forum, a media and think tank summit, and an art festival.
China will work with all parties of the SCO to remain true to the organization's original aspiration, shoulder its mission, carry forward the Shanghai Spirit, and provide SCO solutions for global governance and reform," Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin told the press last week.
WHAT TO EXPECT FROM TIANJIN SUMMIT
With leaders from more than 20 countries and heads of 10 international organizations set to participate, the upcoming SCO Summit 2025 is expected to pool consensus and steer the organization toward building a closer community with a shared future.
Key outcomes will include the signing of a declaration by leaders of SCO member states at the summit as well as the approval of a development strategy of the bloc for the next 10 years, according to Liu.
The summit will also issue statements marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War and the 80th founding anniversary of the United Nations, and adopt a series of outcome documents on strengthening security, economic, people-to-people and cultural cooperation.
China will also elaborate on its new vision and propositions for the SCO in carrying forward the Shanghai Spirit, embracing the mission of the times, and responding to the people's expectations, and announce new measures and initiatives to support the high-quality development of the SCO and comprehensive cooperation.
China believes that a friendly, united and productive Tianjin Summit will advance the SCO into a new phase of high-quality development, characterized by greater solidarity, closer coordination, stronger momentum and higher effectiveness," Liu said.
Sheradil Baktygulov, director of the Institute of World Policy of Kyrgyzstan, expressed high expectations for the summit. "The SCO Tianjin Summit will take place at a difficult time of global turbulence, but it will become a guiding bright star -- showing the right path to safe and stable development."
