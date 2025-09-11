Kazakhstan and Pakistan Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthening Partnership

Tell a friend

During his official visit to Islamabad, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The parties discussed a range of current issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation aimed at further enhancing collaboration. The main focus was placed on expanding political dialogue, strengthening economic ties, and promoting joint initiatives at the global level.





The Kazakh Foreign Minister informed his interlocutor about the political and socio-economic reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, including the content of the State-of-the-Nation Address delivered on September 8 this year.





Minister Nurtleu emphasized the importance of systemic engagement with Islamabad as one of Kazakhstan’s key international partners and expressed Astana’s readiness to contribute to the implementation of mutually beneficial initiatives at both bilateral and regional platforms.





For over 33 years of diplomatic relations, our countries have maintained a substantive political dialogue and established strong relations based on mutual trust, openness, and humanitarian contacts," he noted.





In turn, Prime Minister Sharif underlined the considerable potential for further deepening ties with the Central Asian states, particularly Kazakhstan.





The interlocutors confirmed their interest in maintaining political dialogue, developing trade, economic and investment links, and agreed to reinforce the regional architecture of relations.





At the conclusion of the meeting, the Prime Minister of Pakistan highly praised the level of Kazakh-Pakistani relations and expressed readiness for their further meaningful development.