Kazakhstan and Sierra Leone Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Sierra Leone Timothy Musa Kabba, who arrived in Astana on a working visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
This visit marked the second one this year, underscoring the positive dynamics of bilateral relations and the growing trust between the two countries.
The foreign ministers discussed the implementation of the Bilateral Roadmap signed during their April meeting and outlined further steps to strengthen political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation. In particular, prospects for deepening collaboration in agriculture, logistics, digitalization, healthcare, and education were considered.
During the talks, Minister Nurtleu emphasized that the true value of the current engagement lies not only in the expansion of practical cooperation but also in building mutual trust, which creates a solid foundation for future initiatives.
Kazakhstan and Sierra Leone are equally committed to the steady development of relations. Today, we are building cooperation based on trust and tangible results," said the Kazakh Foreign Minister.
The ministers also welcomed the upcoming entry into force of the Agreement on a Mutual Visa-free Regime for Holders of Diplomatic and Service Passports on September 5, 2025. Minister Kabba stressed that this decision reflects Kazakhstan’s openness to fostering long-term ties with Africa.
On international issues, both sides reaffirmed their shared positions on key matters, including the need for reform of the UN Security Council. The Sierra Leonean side particularly emphasized its readiness to continue supporting Kazakhstan’s initiatives within the UN and the OIC, where Astana has established itself as a reliable partner.
The interlocutors expressed confidence that active political dialogue and the implementation of the agreements reached will further strengthen mutual understanding and open new horizons for the partnership between Kazakhstan and Sierra Leone.
relevant news
28.08.2025, 21:35 5151
President of Tajikistan Received Kazakh Foreign Minister
At the invitation of the Tajik side, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu paid a working visit to Dushanbe, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
As part of the visit, Minister Nurtleu was received by the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon.
During the meeting, the President of Tajikistan noted with satisfaction the progressive development of Kazakh-Tajik relations and underscored the importance of further expanding multifaceted cooperation in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance. President Rahmon expressed his high appreciation for the constructive initiatives of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev aimed at deepening regional cooperation.
In turn, Minister Nurtleu conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from President Tokayev to the Leader of Tajikistan and briefed him on the implementation of agreements reached at the highest and high levels.
The sides noted that both countries consistently advocate for the consolidation and unity of the Central Asian region, building balanced and predictable relations with neighboring states. It was emphasized that Kazakhstan and Tajikistan invariably prioritize common regional interests in their foreign policy agendas.
A key outcome of the meeting was the signing by President Rahmon of the Treaty on Friendship, Good-Neighborliness and Cooperation for the Development of Central Asia in the 21st Century. This landmark event marked a new stage in regional cooperation and sustainable development.
The implementation of the Treaty’s provisions is expected to provide a powerful impetus for strengthening mutually beneficial and comprehensive regional partnership.
28.08.2025, 15:20 6661
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives copies of credence from foreign ambassadors
The Akorda Presidential Palace hosted on Thursday a credential handover ceremony with the participation of ambassadors of eight states and the UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan received copies of credentials from Ukrainian Ambassador Viktor Mayko, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan Sarangoo Radnaaragchaa, Indian Ambassador Sailas Thanga, Algerian Ambassador Athmane Mehadji, Swedish Ambassador Lars Stefan Eriksson, Belgian Ambassador Erik De Maeyer, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Sally Axworthy, Latvian Ambassador Dace Rutka, and Georgian Ambassador Levan Diasamid.
Speaking at the ceremony, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that Kazakhstan consistently pursues a multi-vector and balanced foreign policy, noting that the country welcomes constructive dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation.
The Head of State expressed confidence that the newly appointed ambassadors will contribute to strengthening and expanding partnerships with Kazakhstan.
27.08.2025, 11:11 581
Kazakhstan and Canada Strengthen Dialogue on Nuclear Disarmament and Atomic Energy
A hybrid-format roundtable titled "Kazakhstan-Canada Nuclear Dialogue" was held in the Canadian Senate, organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The event was timed to coincide with the International Day Against Nuclear Tests, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The roundtable brought together representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Parliament, think tanks and business communities of both countries.
Key speakers included Togzhan Kassenova, Senior Fellow at the Center for Policy Research, University at Albany; Peggy Mason, President of the Rideau Institute; Adilzhan Serikov, Head of the Strategy and Sustainable Development Department at the Institute of Nuclear Physics of Kazakhstan; and Morgan Brown, President of the Canadian Nuclear Heritage Society.
In his opening remarks, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Canada, Dauletbek Kussainov, emphasized Kazakhstan’s key role in strengthening the global regime of nuclear non-proliferation, disarmament, and combating weapons of mass destruction. He also outlined Kazakhstan’s policies on the peaceful use of nuclear energy and shared plans for the construction of three nuclear power plants to ensure the country’s long-term energy security.
Participants paid particular attention to the development of scientific and technical cooperation, exchange of expertise, and the implementation of high nuclear safety standards. They highlighted the significant potential for joint projects and the introduction of advanced Canadian technologies into Kazakhstan’s nuclear sector. In this context, Kazakhstan’s longstanding partnership with Cameco was praised as a successful example of cooperation in uranium mining and the broader mining industry.
In conclusion, participants reaffirmed their support for Kazakhstan’s nuclear initiatives and expressed their commitment to further advancing bilateral cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.
26.08.2025, 16:48 20511
President Tokayev meets Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Han Chunlin
The meeting focused on the issues of preparation for the upcoming visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the People’s Republic of China and his participation in the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the "SCO Plus Meeting" in Tianjin, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan attaches priority attention to the deepening of comprehensive strategic partnership with China.
The Head of State expressed confidence that the SCO Summit will be a great success and will mark a new milestone in the Organization’s history, contributing to further development of all-round regional cooperation.
For his part, the Chinese Ambassador said that he would exert every effort to successfully hold the events in Tianjin and Beijing, called to give an additional impetus to strengthening the multifaceted Kazakh-Chinese relations.
The sides also discussed the prospects for the development of trade-economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian interaction of the two countries.
25.08.2025, 19:00 23191
Kazakhstan and Japan Intend to Strengthen Strategic Partnership
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Takeshi Iwaya, who has arrived in Astana on his first official visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties reaffirmed the high level of the expanded strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Japan and discussed political dialogue, international and regional issues, as well as cooperation within the "Central Asia +" format.
Astana and Tokyo reiterated their adherence to the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, underlining the importance of strengthening multilateral cooperation and upholding international law.
Minister Nurtleu emphasized the significance of advancing cooperation within the framework of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue, particularly in the context of preparations for the inaugural summit of this format. He also highlighted the importance of maintaining regular high-level contacts.
Minister Iwaya, for his part, noted that Kazakhstan is a key partner of Japan in Central Asia, with the two countries sharing common values and aspirations. He commended the current state of bilateral relations, underpinned by a solid foundation for deepening multifaceted cooperation.
Special attention was given to trade and economic cooperation. Kazakhstan expressed its readiness to increase exports, including coal (with mining of over 115 billion tons - among the largest globally), as well as metallurgical, petrochemical, and food products.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister underscored that Japan is among the top ten largest investors in Kazakhstan’s economy, with total accumulated direct investments amounting to approximately 9 billion US dollars. Japanese companies are actively participating in projects in the mining and metallurgical industries, as well as in the energy and infrastructure sectors.
Bilateral trade turnover reached approximately 2 billion US dollars in 2024 and totaled nearly 800 million dollars in the first half of 2025.
Kazakhstan already accounts for about 80% of overland freight traffic between Asia and Europe. We are ready to cooperate on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and the introduction of digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, with the involvement of Japanese investors," said Minister Nurtleu.
In the field of civil aviation, the sides welcomed the planned launch of direct flights between Almaty and Tokyo in March 2026, to be operated jointly by Air Astana and Japan Airlines. The potential for servicing Japanese transit flights at Kazakh airports and the establishment of logistics terminals was also discussed.
In the humanitarian sphere, the parties emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in nuclear medicine, healthcare, and disaster risk reduction. In the context of advancing the Sustainable Development Goals, Kazakhstan invited Japan to participate in the 2026 Regional Environmental Summit.
The Kazakh side expressed interest in attracting advanced Japanese technologies to enhance the qualifications of medical personnel, and in exchanging best practices in early warning systems and risk monitoring.
The interlocutors reaffirmed their commitment to global efforts in preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons and emphasized the importance of advancing the disarmament agenda. Both sides confirmed their intention to continue close cooperation and mutual support in the international arena, including within the UN, IAEA, and under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).
Following the meeting, the ministers signed an Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of Japan on the provision of a grant for the implementation of the Economic and Social Development Program.
25.08.2025, 12:01 27686
Tokayev receives special envoy of President of Democratic Republic of Congo
The Head of State received a special envoy of the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Patrick Mpoyi Luabeya, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Greeting Patrick Mpoyi Luabeya, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that his visit is an important step towards the development of cooperation between the two nations.
In turn, Patrick Mpoyi Luabeya expressed gratitude to the Head of State for the meeting and handed a special message on behalf of the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi.
During the meeting, the parties debated preparations for the forthcoming visit of the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo to Kazakhstan and promising areas for bilateral cooperation.
22.08.2025, 12:15 41606
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan established solid multifaceted cooperation, Tokayev
Tell a friend
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan held talks, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State thanked his Kyrgyz counterpart for the invitation to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan.
He expressed confidence that the visit would give a new impetus to the development of friendly relations between the two countries. The countries have a common history, traditions and worldview. From time eternal, the two nations live in accord and peace in the Alatau foothills. The Head of State noted that the countries cemented a political dialogue at all levels, based on mutual respect and established solid, multifaceted cooperation.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the Kyrgyz President’s contribution to strengthening bilateral ties.
In his turn, Sadyr Zhaparov expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for accepting the invitation to pay an official visit to Bishkek and confirmed readiness for further development of bilateral relations.
During the talks, the sides debated strengthening cooperation in political, transport and transit, energy, water, agrarian sectors and digitalization. Utmost attention was paid to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties, regional and international agenda.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.08.2025, 07:00 41211
New Ambassador of Sweden Presented Copies of Credentials at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov received the copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to the Republic of Kazakhstan Lars Stefan Eriksson, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Deputy Minister Issetov welcomed and congratulated the Swedish diplomat on the appointment to Kazakhstan, as well as expressed the Kazakh side’s interest in comprehensive deepening of mutually beneficial relations and strengthening ties between Astana and Stockholm.
The meeting focused on the current state and prospects of the Kazakh-Swedish cooperation in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. The diplomats highlighted opportunities to broaden business ties and enhance trade and investment partnership.
In conclusion, the parties agreed to promote active bilateral and multilateral engagement to ensure full implementation of the potential of Kazakh-Swedish relationship.
