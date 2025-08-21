This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Slovenia Intend to Strengthen Digital Partnership
relevant news
Kazakhstan’s Initiatives in the Sphere of Interfaith Dialogue Discussed in Slovakia
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds meeting with Uzbek Senate Chairwoman Tanzila Norbaeva
As was said, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are the closest, most reliable partners, she said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Hold Telephone Conversation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Prospects for Strengthening Kazakh-Polish Cooperation Discussed at the Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Armenia Hold a Telephone Conversation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Serbia Strengthen Political Cooperation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tokayev, Putin discussed Ukrainian settlement, says Kazakh President's press secretary
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tokayev meets with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
21.08.2025, 11:12Bektenov held a meeting on the implementation of the President’s instructions for the development of the rare and rare-earth metals industryBektenov held a meeting on the implementation of the President’s instructions for the development of the rare and rare-earth metals industry 21.08.2025, 14:142326Kazakhstan commissions 1.3GW of new capacity 21.08.2025, 08:152146Kazakhstan and the UAE Discussed Issues of Investment Cooperation 21.08.2025, 09:001191Kazakhstan’s Initiatives in the Sphere of Interfaith Dialogue Discussed in Slovakia 21.08.2025, 15:48931Kazakh Anna Stratan grabs bronze at U20 World Wrestling Championships 14.08.2025, 18:00Olzhas Bektenov Inspects Implementation of the President’s Instructions on Modernization of Border Checkpoints with Kyrgyzstan36826Olzhas Bektenov Inspects Implementation of the President’s Instructions on Modernization of Border Checkpoints with Kyrgyzstan 15.08.2025, 12:0035856Kazakhstan appoints Commander-in-Chief of Naval Forces 14.08.2025, 16:0035836Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Hold Telephone Conversation 15.08.2025, 14:00President Tokayev highlights Kazakhstan's achievements in education sector at annual Conference of Teachers35776President Tokayev highlights Kazakhstan's achievements in education sector at annual Conference of Teachers 14.08.2025, 12:0033921Kazakhstan names new Vice Minister of Enlightenment 05.08.2025, 15:26124026Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia's Far East sends another ash plume 7-km high 05.08.2025, 20:4612365622% of computer science papers may contain AI-generated text, study finds 23.07.2025, 16:40117726M4 quake hits East Kazakhstan, Abai regions 23.07.2025, 22:01117116Kazakhstan records over 15,000 road accidents in H1 2025 24.07.2025, 16:00114701No survivors found after search of An-24 crash site in Russia's Far East