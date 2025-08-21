20.08.2025, 09:00 8236

Kazakhstan and Slovenia Intend to Strengthen Digital Partnership

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovenia Daniyar Sarekenov met with Slovenian Minister of Digital Transformation Ksenija Klampfer, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

The Ambassador Sarekenov spoke about the successes of Kazakhstan, which has become one of the leaders of digital transformation in recent years. Special attention was paid to Kazakhstan’s achievements in the digitalization of public services and the financial sector, where modern web platforms and mobile applications provide citizens with convenient access to relevant services.

During the meeting, the activities of the Astana Hub and plans to create an International Artificial Intelligence Center Alem AI based on a powerful supercomputer were also presented. Within the framework of a unified environment, the center will implement educational programs for schoolchildren and students, a "startup factory" and acceleration tracks aimed at supporting entrepreneurs, creating innovative products and developing technology teams. In the laboratories of world-renowned representatives of Big Tech, young companies will have access to real-world cases and tools used in global technology companies.

Minister Klampfer expressed interest in Kazakhstan’s experience in simplifying citizens' access to public services and noted the prospects for joint projects in the fields of scientific cooperation, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and digital platforms.

At the end of the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat conveyed to the Minister an official invitation to participate in the Digital Bridge 2025 international forum to be held in Astana, emphasizing the high potential of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Slovenia in the development of the digital economy, innovative partnership and educational initiatives.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

relevant news

21.08.2025, 09:00 1246

Kazakhstan’s Initiatives in the Sphere of Interfaith Dialogue Discussed in Slovakia

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Slovak Republic Zhanna Saginova met with the President of the Forum for Religious Freedom - Europe (FOREF), former European Union Special Envoy for the Promotion of Freedom of Religion or Belief outside the EU, Ján Figeľ, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

The parties discussed Kazakhstan’s policy aimed at fostering multiculturalism, social harmony, and interfaith dialogue.

During the meeting, Ján Figeľ was presented with an official invitation to the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, to be held under the theme "Dialogue of Religions: Synergy for the Future" on September, 2025, in Astana.

The FOREF President gratefully accepted the invitation, noting the relevance of Kazakhstan’s initiative to promote spiritual diplomacy as an effective tool for strengthening peace and mutual understanding among nations in the face of contemporary challenges.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

18.08.2025, 18:33 20146

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds meeting with Uzbek Senate Chairwoman Tanzila Norbaeva  

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds meeting with Uzbek Senate Chairwoman Tanzila Norbaeva
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday held a meeting with Chairwoman of the Uzbek Senate Tanzila Norbaeva, discussing the Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership and alliance with a focus on promotion of interparliamentary ties, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Greeting Uzbek Senate Chairwoman Tanzila Norbaeva, the Kazakh leader said: "This visit to Astana is a clear example of special nature of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan strategic relations".

President Tokayev commended the contribution of Tanzila Norbaeva to strengthening the ties of friendship, kind-neighborliness between the two Central Asia nations.

We attach utmost importance to developing cooperation with fraternal Uzbekistan and believe that it is a key factor in ensuring stability and security in the Central Asian region. The better, closer and more productive relations between our nations, the more peaceful the situation in the region will be, said Tokayev.


In turn, Tanzila Norbaeva, expressed her gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for a warm welcome and extended greetings from Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

As was said, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are the closest, most reliable partners, she said.


The interlocutors also discussed the continuous development of interparliamentary diplomacy as well as trade-economic and investment cooperation. Special attention was placed to issues of boosting cultural and humanitarian ties.

Taking the opportunity, Kazakh leader Tokayev conveyed his warm wishes to his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Earlier today, the Head of State received governor of Kostanay region Kumar Aksakalov, who reported on the development of the region for the first half of the year and plans for the period ahead.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

14.08.2025, 16:00 35891

Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Hold Telephone Conversation

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

Minister Nurtleu congratulated the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister on the signing of the Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, expressing hope that this historic step will open new opportunities for cooperation and serve as a solid foundation for peace and sustainable development in the region.

In this context, the interlocutors exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in trade, logistics, and transport, which are emerging in light of agreements on the unblocking of regional communications.

In addition, the parties discussed plans for upcoming interaction, paying special attention to the schedule of high-level events, and agreed to maintain regular contacts on the issues outlined during the conversation.

Following the talks, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to developing the strategic partnership and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in all areas.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

13.08.2025, 19:00 40096

Prospects for Strengthening Kazakh-Polish Cooperation Discussed at the Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Republic of Poland to Kazakhstan Michał Labenda, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the meeting, the diplomats discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation, including political dialogue, trade and economic engagement, as well as cultural and educational ties.

Both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further deepening the partnership and expressed their readiness to further maintain regular contacts at various levels.

Special attention was given to preparations for the upcoming session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which remains a key instrument for deepening bilateral engagement. The next session (10th) of the Commission is planned to be held in Astana.

Following the meeting, both sides confirmed their firm intention to further strengthening the multifaceted partnership between Kazakhstan and Poland.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

12.08.2025, 20:55 44541

Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Armenia Hold a Telephone Conversation

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

Minister Nurtleu warmly congratulated the Armenian Foreign Minister on the signing of the Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan following the trilateral meeting held in Washington.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized the significance of this step for establishing lasting peace, ensuring sustainable development, and prosperity in the South Caucasus region.

The parties exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in the areas of trade, logistics, and transportation, which are opening up with the implementation of agreements on unblocking regional communications.

During the conversation, special attention was paid to discussing issues on the bilateral agenda in the context of the upcoming official visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Astana.

Following the talks, the ministers agreed to continue the political dialogue and confirmed their commitment to further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

11.08.2025, 20:15 49026

Kazakhstan and Serbia Strengthen Political Cooperation

Kazakhstan and Serbia Strengthen Political Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
The third round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Serbia took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the event, the diplomats discussed a wide range of issues, including political cooperation, trade and economic relations, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties. They also reviewed the schedule of bilateral events and visits planned for the coming years.

In his remarks, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov stressed that Kazakhstan considers Serbia as an important political and economic partner in Europe. He expressed Astana’s readiness to further develop and expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The head of the Serbian delegation, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Damjan Jović highlighted Kazakhstan as a key partner for Serbia in Central Asia and, in particular, emphasized the positive outcomes of the recent Intergovernmental Commission held in Almaty.

The diplomats also exchanged views on key international and regional issues and reaffirmed their shared commitment to close cooperation within multilateral frameworks and international organizations.

The parties agreed to maintain an active and productive dialogue between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and to continue joint efforts to strengthen trade, economic and investment relations, noted the importance of holding the next meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council, as well as further developing the bilateral legal framework.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

08.08.2025, 16:16 63921

Tokayev, Putin discussed Ukrainian settlement, says Kazakh President's press secretary

Tokayev, Putin discussed Ukrainian settlement, says Kazakh President's press secretary
Images | Akorda
Press Secretary of the Kazakh President Ruslan Zheldibay revealed the details of the phone talk between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin held earlier today, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As the Press Secretary said, the phone talk was initiated by the Russian side and was held in a friendly and trusting manner.

Special attention was placed to the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. Vladimir Putin informed in detail about the outcomes of the talks with U.S. President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the preliminary agreements reached and noted that Kazakhstan initially advocated for a peace formula to end military activities, said Zheldibay.

According to him, the two leaders also discussed the bilateral agenda.

The Kazakh President stated he attaches special importance to the upcoming state visit to Moscow this November, which aims at deepening the multifaceted cooperation in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance, added the Press Secretary.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

05.08.2025, 19:44 77641

Tokayev meets with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov

Tokayev meets with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov
Images | Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to his Turkmen counterpart President Serdar Berdimuhamedov for the invitation to take part in the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Kazakh leader Tokayev highlighted that this event is a key platform for sharing experiences and developing practical solutions to the ongoing challenges facing the landlocked developing countries.

The meeting also discussed issues of strengthening cooperation in trade-economic, energy and transit-transport sectors.

The presidents of both nations reaffirmed their commitment to comprehensive development of the Kazakh-Turkmen strategic partnership.

As reported previously, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has addressed today the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.

President Tokayev also attended an informal meeting of the Central Asian leaders.

During a brief conversation with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, the Kazakh leader noted that cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is developing progressively and demonstrates an upward trend.

To note, Turkmenistan's Awaza hosts the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries on August 5 to 8.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ

 

KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE

Most viewed