16.01.2026, 09:10 16271
Kazakhstan and South Korea Discussed the Development of Cooperation in the Field of Transport and Logistics
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea, Nurgali Arystanov, held a meeting with the Chairman of the Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, National Assembly member Maeng Seong-gyu, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of transport and logistics, which constitutes a strategic priority of the policy pursued by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The interlocutors also emphasized the relevance of cooperation in the development of the Alatau Smart City. In this context, particular importance was attached to the Memorandum of Understanding signed in December 2025 between the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan, the state fund “Alatau City Authority,” and the Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation (KIND).
In addition, the Kazakh diplomat invited the member of the National Assembly to visit Kazakhstan to participate in international events to be held in Astana.
Overall, the positive dynamics of bilateral contacts and tourism exchange were underscored, facilitated by the expansion of direct flights operated by Air Astana, SCAT Airlines, Asiana Airlines, and Eastar Jet.
16.01.2026, 20:14 15191
Cooperation in Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technologies Discussed in Hong Kong
As part of an initiative to develop cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence and information technology between the regions of Kazakhstan and Hong Kong, a meeting was held at the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong SAR with representatives of Huazhi Future, ChinoLite, and OMIS Inc. from Pavlodar city, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Taking into account the participating companies experience of cooperation with Hong Kong law enforcement agencies, Bauyrzhan Dosmanbetov, Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong SAR, informed the Hong Kong companies of Kazakhstan’s interest in implementing AI-based solutions in security systems, facial recognition technologies, and efforts to combat cybercrime and drug trafficking in the regions of Kazakhstan.
On their part, representatives of Huazhi Future presented data centers that have been commissioned in Chongqing, Hangzhou, and Shenzhen in mainland China. In light of the growing global demand for computing power, the CEO of Huazhi Future expressed interest in building data centers in Kazakhstan.
The parties emphasized the significance of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative to declare 2026 as the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan. In this regard, the Consul General expressed interest in organizing joint events, hackathons, and startup presentations.
16.01.2026, 19:20 14986
Legal Cooperation with Kazakhstan Discussed in the Capital of Hungary
A meeting was held between Ambassador of Kazakhstan Abzal Saparbekuly and Prosecutor General of Hungary Gábor Bálint Nagy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to the expansion and deepening of cooperation between the prosecution authorities of Kazakhstan and Hungary. It was noted that both countries attach particular importance to matters of mutual legal assistance.
Ambassador Saparbekuly provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing reform of Kazakhstan’s law-enforcement system. In particular, within the framework of the principles of "A Just Kazakhstan" and "Law and Order," he emphasized the strengthening of preventive legal supervision - especially within the prosecution system - as well as measures aimed at protecting the rights of citizens and businesses, combating corruption, and introducing digital solutions. The high level of cooperation between the two countries in the field of international legal cooperation was also highlighted.
For his part, the Prosecutor General of Hungary highly praised Kazakhstan’s domestic reforms, especially in the legislative and legal spheres. He noted that he had been thoroughly informed about the progress of these reforms during the visit of the Chairman of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan, Aslambek Mergaliyev, to Budapest on November 4, 2025. In this context, the importance of further strengthening cooperation between the prosecution authorities of the two countries was emphasized, including through the exchange of experience in the legal and humanitarian fields.
In addition, Gábor Bálint Nagy noted that cooperation between the prosecution authorities of Kazakhstan and Hungary is effective and constructive. He informed the Kazakh side about the introduction of digital technologies in the activities of the Hungarian prosecution service and expressed interest in exchanging experience with Kazakhstan in the field of digitalization, including the application of artificial intelligence technologies.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties expressed mutual interest in continuing and further developing close cooperation between the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Office of the Prosecutor General of Hungary.
16.01.2026, 17:40 15331
Kazakhstan and Serbia in Focus of Partnership Cooperation
As part of the development of business cooperation between Kazakhstan and Serbia, a meeting was held between the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Serbia Madi Atamkulov and the Executive Director of the National Alliance for Local Economic Development (NALED), as well as the founder of the ethnocultural organization "Etno Mreža" in Serbia, Violeta Jovanović, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, Executive Director Jovanović briefed the Ambassador of Kazakhstan on the activities of the leading public-private association NALED, which promotes the improvement of the business climate, sustainable economic development, and support for foreign investments.
Ambassador Atamkulov emphasized the importance of strengthening business relations between Kazakhstan and Serbia, noting that both countries have significant potential for mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, investment, and innovation.
Executive Director Jovanović also presented the mission of the ethnocultural organization "Etno Mreža", aimed at promoting authentic products that reflect national traditions and cultural identity.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the potential for experience exchange between Serbia and Kazakhstan, the development of cultural cooperation, and the support of projects contributing to the preservation of cultural heritage.
The Kazakh diplomat expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Serbia in economic and cultural spheres, emphasizing Kazakhstan’s readiness to implement joint projects aimed at improving the business climate, supporting investments, and strengthening bilateral ties.
The parties confirmed their readiness to continue dialogue and consider forms of cooperation within future joint initiatives.
16.01.2026, 16:40 15566
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Thailand Hold Telephone Conversation
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the call, the foreign ministers welcomed the steady development of Kazakhstan-Thailand relations and reviewed the current state and future prospects of bilateral engagement in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further enhancing political dialogue and broadening cooperation in trade and investment, manufacturing industry, transport and logistics, digital development, tourism, and other priority areas.
The ministers also exchanged views on key issues of the regional and international agendas, agreeing to maintain regular working contacts to ensure continued coordination on matters of shared interest.
16.01.2026, 10:28 15816
Kazakh-Jordanian Relations were Discussed at the Royal Court of Jordan
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Talgat Shaldanbay met with Director of the Department of Political Affairs at the Royal Court of Jordan Moath Al-Zoubi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, the parties discussed the state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations, as well as the expansion of multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Jordan in the context of the implementation of the agreements between the heads of two states, reached during their mutual official visits. The importance of supporting Astana and Amman's initiatives in the international arena and building a full-fledged dialogue within international organizations was also noted.
Director Al-Zoubi expressed appreciation for the Kazakh side's efforts to promote the two countries' foreign policy initiatives. He also noted that the official visits of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Amman (February) and King Abdullah II of Jordan to Astana (August) in 2025 open new horizons between the two countries.
Ambassador Shaldanbay emphasized Kazakhstan’s interest in strengthening the mutually beneficial partnership with Jordan and expressed Astana’s readiness for full-fledged cooperation with Amman. He also confirmed the Embassy’s commitment to facilitating the creation of favorable conditions for enhancing bilateral relations.
Following the meeting, mutual interest was expressed in regular contacts and the joint development of practical measures aimed at progressively strengthening the Kazakh-Jordanian dialogue.
15.01.2026, 21:25 16511
Kazakh Foreign Ministry Hosts Meetings with Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev held a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Kazem Gharibabadi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, including strengthening political dialogue, deepening trade and economic cooperation, expanding interaction in the transport and logistics sector, as well as cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
Special attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements reached during the first official visit of the President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian to Kazakhstan on December 10-11, 2025. The interlocutors confirmed their mutual interest in the consistent implementation of these agreements and in giving additional impetus to bilateral cooperation in priority areas.
Along with that, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov also met with the Iranian delegation, during which issues of multilateral cooperation and interaction between the two countries within international organizations were discussed.
The diplomats exchanged views on upcoming events within the framework of the United Nations, as well as on cooperation related to the Caspian Sea. They also discussed current developments in the Middle East and the global situation as a whole.
Following the meetings, both sides reaffirmed their strong mutual interest in continuing constructive dialogue and further deepening comprehensive cooperation between Astana and Tehran.
15.01.2026, 20:22 33816
Kazakhstan and Egypt Intend To Expand Cooperation In The Field Of Healthcare
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Askar Zhengis held a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Health and Populations of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties paid special attention to the importance of establishing cooperation in the areas of healthcare, medicine, and the pharmaceutical industry.
In particular, the parties discussed the possibilities of developing cooperation in many other areas of healthcare and medicine, such as traditional medicine, pharmaceuticals, epidemiology, and etc.
In addition, the parties agreed to consider the importance of exchanging experiences between qualified specialists and scientists in the medical field, as well as exchanging information and data on important infectious diseases through conferences and exhibitions.
The issues of establishing close cooperation between prominent medical scientists of the two countries were discussed, including regular exchange of experience between specialists in complex surgical operations.
Ambassador Zhengis also reported that the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared 2026 the "Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence" and that work has begun on creating a new system for monitoring the quality and volume of medical services in the country using artificial intelligence technologies.
The Kazakh diplomat informed about specific measures being taken in our country to raise the status of doctors and improve their social situation.
In turn, Minister Abdel-Ghaffar expressed interest in the proposals of the Kazakh side and his readiness to provide maximum assistance in their joint implementation, expressing confidence in the success of these initiatives and agreements.
15.01.2026, 17:45 27371
Tokayev: Interethnic accord - one of major priorities of state policy
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Sergey Ponomaryov, Chairman of the Association of Russian, Slavic and Cossack Organizations of Kazakhstan and Majilis deputy, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Aqorda press service.
President - Chairman of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was briefed on the Association’s efforts to further strengthen Kazakhstan’s national identity, people's unity, and foster the upbringing of the younger generation in the spirit of love for the Motherland.
Sergey Ponomaryov reported to the President about the engagement of Slavic organizations in the promotion of state language as a consolidating factor, and about the Association’s plans for 2026 concerning the implementation of the 2030 Concept for Kazakhstan People’s Assembly Development titled Unity in Diversity.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that inter-ethnic accord and people’s unity remain one of the main areas of state policy. According to him, fairness and equality of opportunities for all citizens is a key principle of Just and Fair Kazakhstan.
