Kazakhstan and South Korea Discussed the Development of Cooperation in the Field of Transport and Logistics

A meeting was held between Ambassador of Kazakhstan Abzal Saparbekuly and Prosecutor General of Hungary Gábor Bálint Nagy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to the expansion and deepening of cooperation between the prosecution authorities of Kazakhstan and Hungary. It was noted that both countries attach particular importance to matters of mutual legal assistance.





Ambassador Saparbekuly provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing reform of Kazakhstan’s law-enforcement system. In particular, within the framework of the principles of "A Just Kazakhstan" and "Law and Order," he emphasized the strengthening of preventive legal supervision - especially within the prosecution system - as well as measures aimed at protecting the rights of citizens and businesses, combating corruption, and introducing digital solutions. The high level of cooperation between the two countries in the field of international legal cooperation was also highlighted.





For his part, the Prosecutor General of Hungary highly praised Kazakhstan’s domestic reforms, especially in the legislative and legal spheres. He noted that he had been thoroughly informed about the progress of these reforms during the visit of the Chairman of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan, Aslambek Mergaliyev, to Budapest on November 4, 2025. In this context, the importance of further strengthening cooperation between the prosecution authorities of the two countries was emphasized, including through the exchange of experience in the legal and humanitarian fields.





In addition, Gábor Bálint Nagy noted that cooperation between the prosecution authorities of Kazakhstan and Hungary is effective and constructive. He informed the Kazakh side about the introduction of digital technologies in the activities of the Hungarian prosecution service and expressed interest in exchanging experience with Kazakhstan in the field of digitalization, including the application of artificial intelligence technologies.





At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties expressed mutual interest in continuing and further developing close cooperation between the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Office of the Prosecutor General of Hungary.