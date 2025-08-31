Kazakhstan and Tajikistan Continue to Develop Strategic Partnership and Alliance

Images | gov.kz

During a working visit to Dushanbe, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The foreign ministers thoroughly reviewed the progress in the practical implementation of agreements reached at the highest and high levels in the political, economic, water-energy, transit-transport, and cultural-humanitarian spheres. The parties reaffirmed their strong commitment to further strengthening the Kazakh-Tajik strategic partnership and alliance.





The ministers emphasized the importance of taking practical steps to achieve the goal of increasing bilateral trade turnover to 2 billion US dollars in the coming years. In this context, Kazakhstan expressed its readiness to expand supplies of agricultural products, food industry goods, and machinery to the Tajik market by 200 million US dollars.





The interlocutors stressed the necessity of further developing regional cooperation, as well as joint efforts to strengthen peace and stability in Central Asia. This includes cooperation within the framework of the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of Central Asian States, the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, SCO, CIS, CSTO, and other international platforms in the spirit of alliance and strategic partnership.





Kazakhstan highly values Tajikistan’s efforts to strengthen stability and security in Central Asia. The signing of the Treaty on Friendship, Good-Neighborliness and Cooperation for the Development of Central Asia in the 21st Century is a vivid testament to your country’s commitment to fostering multifaceted interaction in the region," stated Minister Nurtleu.





In turn, Minister Muhriddin expressed confidence that the Treaty, signed by the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, will contribute to establishing a sustainable architecture of equal and mutually beneficial cooperation in Central Asia.





Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their readiness to further deepen bilateral relations, develop comprehensive cooperation, and strengthen the bonds of friendship between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.