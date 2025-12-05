04.12.2025, 08:11 37836
Kazakhstan and the IAEA Reaffirm Commitment to Further Strengthening Multifaceted Cooperation
During his visit to Vienna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a meeting with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister briefed his interlocutor on Kazakhstan’s plans for the development of the national nuclear industry and the construction of nuclear power plants, highlighting the importance of fulfilling the strategic task of achieving carbon neutrality. He emphasized that partnership with the IAEA, including the expansion of the contractual and legal framework, is one of the priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy, and underscored the Agency’s key role in maintaining the global security architecture and strengthening the international non-proliferation regime.
Minister Kosherbayev expressed gratitude to the IAEA Director General for the Agency’s continuous support across all areas of cooperation with Kazakhstan, drawing attention to the importance of further work on developing human capital and ensuring the presence of Kazakh citizens in key positions within the Agency. The Kazakh diplomat stressed Kazakhstan’s significant role in initiating and promoting the agenda aimed at restoring the sovereign equality of member states in the IAEA.
Director General Grossi highlighted Kazakhstan’s particular contribution and important initiatives in the peaceful use of nuclear energy - from plans to build nuclear power plants and develop nuclear medicine to the successful operation of the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank in Ust-Kamenogorsk. He expressed the Agency’s readiness to provide comprehensive support to Kazakhstan at all stages of the NPP construction project and proposed developing and signing a Cooperation Roadmap covering other key areas of interaction.
The implementation of IAEA Technical Cooperation Programme projects in Kazakhstan received high praise, including those aimed at developing innovative nuclear technologies for cancer treatment, enhancing agricultural efficiency, and rehabilitating the territory of the former Semipalatinsk nuclear test site.
Following the meeting, Kazakhstan and the IAEA reaffirmed their mutual interest and readiness to further expand and deepen multifaceted cooperation.
05.12.2025
05.12.2025
05.12.2025
05.12.2025
05.12.2025
05.12.2025
05.12.2025
04.12.2025
