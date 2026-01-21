Kazakhstan at Green Week: Showcasing Agricultural Potential and New Agreements with Germany

Images | gov.kz

Kazakhstan took part in the jubilee 100th agricultural exhibition International Green Week (Grüne Woche) in the German capital and officially opened two national stands of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The exhibition featured by Kazakhstan companies operating in compliance with EU standards and ready for regular supplies to the European market. Presented products of domestic producers generated strong interest among international partners, distributors, representatives of German retail chains, and visitors to the exhibition.





The Kazakhstan delegation was headed by Vice Minister of Agriculture Azat Sultanov, who also held a number of meetings and negotiations on the sidelines of the International Conference Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA).





During a meeting with Markus Schick, State Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture and Regional Identity of Germany (BMLEH), parties discussed issues related to further expansion and deepening of cooperation in areas of crop production, livestock farming and veterinary services, seed production, sustainable agriculture, the introduction of energy- and water-saving technologies, food processing, and food supplies, among others.





The Federal Minister of Food and Agriculture and Regional Identity of Germany Alois Rainer was invited to pay a visit to Astana to continue the dialogue and ensure the practical implementation of the discussed agreements.





Azat Sultanov also met with the heads of the cooperative projects "Agricultural Policy Dialogue" and "Capacity Building in Dairy Farming" which is being implemented between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and BMLEH.





With the Member of the Executive Board of CLAAS Christian Radons and the Vice President for Eastern Europe and Central Asia Michael Baier issues related to increasing the level of localization and expanding the range of agricultural machinery produced in Kazakhstan were discussed.





Participation in the events made it possible to showcase the export potential of Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial complex and to strengthen business ties with foreign companies.





As a symbol of friendship and partnership between Kazakhstan and Germany, and in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Grüne Woche exhibition, the organizers were presented with 100 bulbs of Kazakhstani tulips on behalf of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Following the visit, Kazakhstan reaffirmed its readiness to expand international cooperation and actively implement innovative approaches in the development of the agricultural sector.