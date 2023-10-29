Kazakhstan calls on SCO Heads of Government Council to implement a number of important tasks

President receives WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans KlugePresident receives WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge
Today the capital of Kyrgyzstan hosts a meeting of the Heads of Government Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization chaired by the Kyrgyz side, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov addressed the extended meeting of the SCO Heads of Government Council. He drew his colleagues’ attention to the importance of implementation of a number tasks within the SCO.
According to him, the first task is to boost foreign trade-economic ties of the SCO.
In more than two decades, the interregional trade rose almost by 100 times. In 2022, Kazakhstan’s commodity turnover with the SCO member states increased almost by 20% and reached 61 billion US dollars," said Alikhan Smailov.
He said that e-commerce turns into one of the promising areas. By various estimates, total income from e-commerce in SCO countries may reach 1.5 billion US dollars in 2023.
We should do our best to support e-commerce. First of all, by simplifying customs procedures. For this, we propose to hold a special meeting of the chiefs of the SCO customs authorities. The rise of share of national currencies in mutual payments will also contribute to the expansion of trade-economic cooperation. We also propose to more actively use the potential of the Astana International Financial Centre," said the Kazakh Prime Minister.
The second task is the establishment of a full-fledged transport network with the consideration of location of the SCO member states.
Kazakhstan actively participates in the implementation of One Belt, One Road Global Chinese Project. This initiative together with the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route enables to unleash the potential of the East-West, North-South corridors. Kazakhstan is interested in completion of goods transit and successful functioning of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad. We need to broaden cooperation in transport sector. We believe that the establishment of a network of logistics centers can give an additional impulse to this process," the prime minister added.
Another key task is a comprehensive enhancement of investment cooperation, he said.
We need to set up a platform for our institutions in investment funds development. In this regard, I would like to remind you about Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative to create the SCO investment fund. We expect that the SCO Business Council and the SCO Inter-Bank Association will be active in this issue," Alikhan Smailov said.
The fourth task is to facilitate transition of the SCO economies to a new level of technological development. According to Smailov, the implementation of innovations and formation of new industries should be fundamental here.
Taking this opportunity, I would like to invite you to the Digital Almaty Forum slated for February 2024. Among other issues, the forum will also discuss the formation of the SCO digital hub," he said.
The fifth task is boosting tourism in the SCO space.
The SCO is unique with its bright civilization heritage. The unique ancient monuments located in our countries were inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, which provides us with great opportunities for boosting regional tourism. Kazakhstan is ready to contribute to this process. As part of our chairmanship, next year we plan to hold the international conference on "Spiritual Shrines of the SCO". The SCO as one of the most dynamically developing international structures shows its sustainability serving for common interests. The government of Kazakhstan is ready to continue its close cooperation with partners achieving mutually beneficial results for our countries and the entire region as a whole," Smailov concluded.
