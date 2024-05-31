This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan regards Turkmenistan as a reliable strategic partner - Tokayev
Kazakh President Tokayev to address 46th Singapore lecture
Head of State received Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies of Singapore
Kazakhstan is ready to supply critical raw materials and resources to Singapore - President Tokayev
Given the fact that the global demand for rare metals will rise by four times by 2040, Kazakhstan, that holds around 5,000 unexplored deposits, could become a reliable partner for joint development of this potential. We have high hopes for long-term cooperation with Indorama company, which is keen on exploring copper and phosphate deposits in Kazakhstan", said Tokayev during the Kazakhstan-Singapore Business Forum.
Singapore is famous for its advanced energy generation facilities by means of incineration and using innovative waste management technologies. We’re very interested in such innovative ways to managing waste and intend to promote cooperation in this field", said the Kazakh President.
Head of State held a meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong
We attach great importance to our multifaceted cooperation with Singapore. We have a long tradition of close ties. I am personally involved in the history of the relationship with Singapore. As a young diplomat in the 1970s, I had the honour of serving in Singapore. I still remember the name of the street - Nassim Road 51"- said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
- Memorandum of understanding between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Singapore on economic cooperation.
- Memorandum of intentions between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry for Home Affairs of the Republic of Singapore.
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Law of the Republic of Singapore on cooperation in the field of intellectual property rights protection.
- Memorandum of Understanding on legal cooperation between the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Law of the Republic of Singapore.
- Memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Science and higher education of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Singapore on the cooperation in the field of higher education.
- Agreement on cooperation for distribution and translation of Singapore standards between Kazakhstan Institute of Standardization and Metrology (Kazstandard) and "Enterprise Singapore" company.
Head of State held talks with President of the Republic of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam
Kazakh President Tokayev to pay state visit to Singapore
Head of State congratulates newly elected President of Vietnam
I am convinced that during your term-in-office your beautiful country will continue its steadfast progress towards building a yet more prosperous, harmonious and resilient society. Kazakhstan and Viet Nam enjoy cordial relations based on mutual trust and common interests. I stand ready to jointly seize new opportunities for fostering our multifaceted interaction for the best interests of our nations" - the telegram reads.
President Tokayev, Russian FM Lavrov discuss promotion of investment and industrial cooperation
Today's meeting has a symbolic significance as it is held on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation. Recently my colleague Recep Tayyip Erdogan and I had a telephone conversation. We maintain regular contacts. The dialog between our countries is developing very successfully. Türkiye is one of the five largest trade partners and among the ten major investors of Kazakhstan economy. Last year the volume of bilateral trade reached 6 billion dollars. But we should not be content with this. The potential of our relations is tremendous. I am sure that in the near future the mutual trade turnover will reach 10 billion dollars," the Head of State said.
Kazakhstan is the land of our ancestors, the birthplace of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi, the spiritual mentor uniting the entire Turkic world. We are going to visit sacred places in Turkestan and hold a conference at the Khoja Akhmet Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University. Kazakhstan has been entering a new phase of development under your leadership. I am confident that all this political, economic and social reforms will bring a positive impact on the prosperity of your country. The collaboration between Türkiye and Kazakhstan will further strengthen in the future. Our countries have great potential to expand cooperation in trade, technology, industry, logistics, energy and agriculture," the Speaker of The Turkish Grand National Assembly noted.
