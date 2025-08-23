Kazakhstan’s Initiatives in the Sphere of Interfaith Dialogue Discussed in Slovakia

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovenia Daniyar Sarekenov met with Slovenian Minister of Digital Transformation Ksenija Klampfer, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The Ambassador Sarekenov spoke about the successes of Kazakhstan, which has become one of the leaders of digital transformation in recent years. Special attention was paid to Kazakhstan’s achievements in the digitalization of public services and the financial sector, where modern web platforms and mobile applications provide citizens with convenient access to relevant services.





During the meeting, the activities of the Astana Hub and plans to create an International Artificial Intelligence Center Alem AI based on a powerful supercomputer were also presented. Within the framework of a unified environment, the center will implement educational programs for schoolchildren and students, a "startup factory" and acceleration tracks aimed at supporting entrepreneurs, creating innovative products and developing technology teams. In the laboratories of world-renowned representatives of Big Tech, young companies will have access to real-world cases and tools used in global technology companies.





Minister Klampfer expressed interest in Kazakhstan’s experience in simplifying citizens' access to public services and noted the prospects for joint projects in the fields of scientific cooperation, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and digital platforms.





At the end of the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat conveyed to the Minister an official invitation to participate in the Digital Bridge 2025 international forum to be held in Astana, emphasizing the high potential of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Slovenia in the development of the digital economy, innovative partnership and educational initiatives.