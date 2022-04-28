Система Orphus

Kazakhstan’s new political and economic course discussed in London

27.04.2022, 09:20 581
A delegation led by the First Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov arrived in London to discuss the political and economic reforms underway in Kazakhstan and prospects for bilateral cooperation.
 
Mr Suleimenov met with the UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Kazakhstan Baroness Emma Nicholson to speak about the pillars of building a New Kazakhstan outlined by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his State-of-the-Nation Address on 16 March. He also briefed the British side about Kazakhstan’s de-oligopolisation policy and new investment opportunities for UK businesses, the official website of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland reads. 
 

Despite the challenging events unfolding in the post-Soviet space, we are confidently moving towards building a New Kazakhstan. The transformations taking place in our country are aimed at continuing the deep democratisation and ensuring the prosperity of Kazakhstan’s society," Mr Suleimenov stressed.

 
In addition, the delegation’s visit to London included meetings with the former Minister of State for Trade and Investment, Lord Francis Maude, as well as prominent UK business executives, including the CEO of London Stock Exchange Group Julia Hoggett, Managing Director of Goldman Sachs Ryad Yousuf, Chairman of British Expertise International Peter O’Kane, Founding Partner of Bluewater Tom Sikorski, President of Independent Power Corporation Peter Earl, Director for Global Emerging Markets of BlackRock Chris Colunga, Senior Adviser on International Relations of Shell Jack Fulford, Chief Adviser of Rio Tinto Rob Macaire, and Director for Investments of United Green Amin Ajami. The meetings focused on Kazakhstan’s new economic course, quasi-public sector privatisation plans of the Kazakh government, measures to increase the country’s investment attractiveness, the role of the Astana International Financial Centre, as well as measures taken to minimise the consequences of anti-Russian sanctions for the Kazakh economy.
 
The expanded meeting of the Kazakh delegation with representatives of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office discussed the key issues of bilateral cooperation and confirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to further developing the strategic partnership with the United Kingdom.
 
Sourse:KAZINFORM
 
President Tokayev invited Emmanuel Macron to pay official visit to Kazakhstan

25.04.2022, 11:30 5641
President Tokayev invited Emmanuel Macron to pay official visit to Kazakhstan
Images | Kazinform
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, sent a congratulatory telegram to Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as the President of France, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
 
In his message, the Head of State noted that Emmanuel Macron’s convincing victory in the elections is an evidence of the people’s trust and appreciation of his tireless work aimed at protecting national interests and ensuring the prosperity of France. Kazakhstan’s leader affirmed his readiness to make joint efforts in order to give a new impetus to the strategic partnership based on mutual support and traditional friendship between the two countries. "In this regard, in order to discuss the ways to strengthening the multifaceted Kazakh-French cooperation in various areas, I invite you to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan at your convenience," the President stated. President Tokayev wished President Macron inexhaustible energy and success in his responsible mission, and happiness and prosperity to the friendly French people.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
Kazakhstan and Oman celebrate 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

22.04.2022, 15:20 16066
Kazakhstan and Oman celebrate 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
Images | Kazinform
A roundtable, dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Oman, was held in Muscat.
 
The event was attended by Khalifa bin Ali Al-Harthy, Undersecretary for Diplomatic Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Oman, and representatives of the diplomatic corps, business circles and the Omani media. At the event, participants discussed the history of relations between Kazakhstan and Oman, including the Sultanate’s support in the early years of Kazakhstan's independence, and exchanged views on the potential of current and future bilateral relations, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
 
In his congratulatory speech, the Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations collaboration between our countries has been developing in the spirit of brotherhood and mutually beneficial cooperation. He wishes that the ties between the two countries would last forever, noting that the Omani Foreign Ministry supports the active development of bilateral relations, as evidenced by the recent introduction of a 14-day visa-free regime for citizens of Kazakhstan. The event aroused great interest among the participants, who spoke warmly about the strong relations between the two countries.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
Arman Isetov appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand

21.04.2022, 14:30 18366
Arman Isetov appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand
Images | gov.kz
By the decree of the Head of State, Isetov Arman Askarovich was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
By another decree of the President Esbulatova Raushan Kakimseitovna was relieved of the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar concurrently.
 
Tokayev thanked governor of Omsk region for support of Kazakh diaspora

20.04.2022, 15:50 24206
Tokayev thanked governor of Omsk region for support of Kazakh diaspora
Images | akorda.kz
The head of state met with the governor of the Omsk region of Russia Alexander Burkov, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.
 
During the meeting, issues of mutually beneficial cooperation of the regions of Kazakhstan with the Omsk region in the spheres of trade, mechanical engineering, transport, agriculture were discussed.
 
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the productive interregional interaction has a positive effect on mutual trade indicators.
 

We pay great attention to the development of interregional cooperation, in which the Omsk region takes a special place. The turnover between the Omsk region and the Republic of Kazakhstan exceeded 380 million dollars. Kazakhstan is a partner number one for the Omsk region. What is important is the border area where the Kazakhs live, our compatriots," said the head of state.

 
The President called the Kazakh diaspora living in the Omsk region an important link and thanked Alexander Burkov for special attention and comprehensive support for our compatriots, their spiritual communications with a historical homeland.
 
In addition, the head of state said that Kazakhstanis are grateful to the administration and residents of the Omsk region for immortalization of memory of the great sons of the Kazakh people Shokan Valikhanov and Saken Seifullin.
 
In turn, the governor Alexander Burkov spoke about the readiness of the region to cooperate with Kazakhstan companies in such areas as an agro-industrial complex, food production, petro-chemistry and construction sector.
 
Kazakh President receives credentials from foreign ambassadors

19.04.2022, 13:50 28556
Kazakh President receives credentials from foreign ambassadors
Images | Kazinform
The ceremony of presenting credential letters to the President of Kazakhstan by the newly appointed Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of 10 states held at the Akorda presidential palace, the Akorda press service reports.
 
The credentials were presented by the Ambassadors of Cuba - Oscar Santana Leon (with residence in Nur-Sultan), Bangladesh - Kamrul Ahsan, the Dominican Republic - Frank Hans Dannenberg Castellanos, Argentina - Eduardo Antonio Zuain, Peru - Juan Genaro Del Campo Rodriguez, Nigeria - Yakubu Santuraki Suleiman, Laos - Vilavan Yiaporher, Chad - Mahamoud Adam Bechir, Rwanda - Ntampaka Fidelis Mironko, Benin - Akambi Andre Okunlola Biau.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated foreign ambassadors on the official beginning of their diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan and assured them of the full support and assistance of his Administration and Kazakhstan’s Government in fulfilling their noble duties in our country.
 
In his speech, the President stressed that the geopolitical and geo-economic situation in the world is the most consequential over the last three decades. According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic has become a serious test for our countries. At the same time, the growing tension in international relations has a negative impact on world development. In this regard, President Tokayev expressed hope for a swift and just resolution of the conflicts in accordance with the UN Charter.
 
The Head of State noted that multi-ethnic and multi-confessional Kazakhstan embarks on the next stage of its national development.
 

In proclaiming a new era of democratic transformation, we have launched an unprecedented decentralization of state power, enhancing checks and balances," Kazakhstan President said.

 
President Tokayev stressed that strengthening the confidence of foreign investors and trading partners in the Kazakh economy is an indisputable priority.
 

To this end, my Government will ensure the continued openness of national economy, sanctity of contracts, and relentless fight against corruption. All these reforms represent an inflection point for our people. We choose to accelerate rather than to stagnate," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.

 
The President said that in order to build a truly competitive, democratic and social state, we do rely on developing the mutually beneficial and friendly relations with all countries across all continents.
 
In conclusion, the Head of State wished the diplomats success and conveyed warm greetings to the leaders of their countries. He also congratulated the ambassadors on the holy month of Ramadan, Easter and the Lao New Year.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
Relative of President to leave the post of Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria

18.04.2022, 14:40 32636
Relative of President to leave the post of Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria
Images | pixabay.com
Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan Kanat Musin at a briefing in the CCS answered the question whether Temirtay Izbastin, a relative of the Head of State, Ambassador of Bulgaria, would be dismissed from his post, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 
According to the minister, the Constitution provides for a ban on holding political positions by close relatives of the president.
 

The list of political positions is quite wide; it also includes diplomatic workers of certain ranks. There is a list of political positions in the public domain, everyone can look at it and draw conclusions," the speaker said.

 
In addition, he answered the journalists' question whether Temirtay Izbastin would be dismissed from the post of ambassador to Bulgaria, since he is a relative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. According to open sources, Temirtay Izbastin is married to the younger sister of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
 

As soon as such a ban is introduced, of course, everything will be brought into line with the law. He will vacate this position, because according to the law he will not be able to hold it," the minister explained.

 
Ministry of Justice: What positions may not be held by relatives of President

18.04.2022, 12:45 32531
Ministry of Justice: What positions may not be held by relatives of President
Images | pexels
The Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kanat Musin told what positions the relatives of the President will not be able to hold in state and quasi-state structures, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 

In his message to the people of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the issue of personnel selection of persons close to the President. Given that, in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the President is the guarantor of the rights and freedoms of man and citizen, the Head of State voiced a proposal to establish at the constitutional level a ban on holding positions in state and quasi-state structures by close relatives of the Head of State," Kanat Musin said at a briefing in the CCS.

 
Further, he told who, in accordance with the legislation of Kazakhstan, is referred to as close relatives and what positions close relatives of the President will not be able to hold.
 

The legislation refers to close relatives the parents, children, adoptive parents, adopted, full and half brothers and sisters, grandfather, grandmother, grandchildren. Meanwhile, the legislation on combating corruption also establishes restrictions for in-laws, that is, close relatives of the spouses. The Presidential Decree defines the Register of positions of political and administrative civil servants, which include ministers, their deputies, akims, heads of state bodies," the minister said.

 
The speaker added that the quasi-public sector includes organizations in which the state is a member. Thus, after the establishment of appropriate prohibitions at the legislative level, for example, the brother, sister, children of the President will not be able to take a leadership position in such national companies as Samruk-Kazyna or Baiterek.
 
It should be noted that in order to implement the voiced initiatives, it will be necessary to amend the Constitutional Law "On the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan" and a number of other laws.
 
According to the Minister of Justice, the introduction of the relevant bills for consideration by the Parliament is scheduled for August this year, and their adoption - before the end of this year.
 
President highlights further enhancement of strategic partnership with China

15.04.2022, 17:15 46841
President highlights further enhancement of strategic partnership with China
Images | Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the newly appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the further strengthening of the comprehensive strategic partnership with the People's Republic of China.
 
Special emphasis was made on the need to implement the agreements reached at the highest level, including President Tokayev’s visit to Beijing in February.
 
The Head of State noted the importance of developing transit and transport cooperation, breakthrough investment projects in key sectors of the economy, as well as increasing contacts in the cultural and humanitarian areas.
 
In addition, among the important areas of Ambassador Nuryshev’s work to be the strengthening interaction within the international and regional dimensions, including the SCO and CICA platforms.
 
