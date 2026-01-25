This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Strengthens Partnership with a Leading Northern European Company
relevant news
Tokayev Sends a Congratulatory Telegram to the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Gender Equality Issues Discussed with the New Head of the UN Women Office at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
The Consulate of Kazakhstan was Opened in Phuket
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Development of Kazakh-Serbian Cooperation Discussed in Belgrade
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Upcoming Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan Presented at the OSCE
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan Has Opened in Mexico City
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Leaders of Six Countries Announced the Convening of a High-Level Conference on Humanity in War in Jordan in 2026
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan - Thailand: New Opportunities for Cooperation Discussed in Phuket
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
24.01.2026, 09:10Kazakhstan Strengthens Partnership with a Leading Northern European Company 24.01.2026, 13:11Gender Equality Issues Discussed with the New Head of the UN Women Office at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry13371Gender Equality Issues Discussed with the New Head of the UN Women Office at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry 24.01.2026, 17:33Tokayev Sends a Congratulatory Telegram to the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam13131Tokayev Sends a Congratulatory Telegram to the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam 24.01.2026, 17:019871Khalyk Kenesi to become supreme consultative body representing the nation 24.01.2026, 15:409646Vice presidency in Kazakhstan: Appointment rules and key responsibilities 18.01.2026, 11:45110351Kazakh athletes bag bronze at Asian Shotgun Championship in Doha 18.01.2026, 08:15109661East Kazakhstan village records bone-chilling -53°C 19.01.2026, 18:2391336Mobile network coverage to be expanded along Kazakhstan’s highways 21.01.2026, 21:0183781Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's Political Reforms Presented to the Croatian Parliament 22.01.2026, 17:5280481Kazakhstan - Thailand: New Opportunities for Cooperation Discussed in Phuket 28.12.2025, 18:12176591Scientists talked about the geomagnetic situation on Earth until the end of the year 31.12.2025, 18:20175896Xinjiang Lihua increases the investment volume in Kazakhstan to 600 million US dollars 31.12.2025, 09:20169881Direct flight linking Kazakhstan’s Almaty and China’s Chengdu launched 01.01.2026, 19:10169096New Year’s tie: Equal number of boys and girls born in Kazakhstan 06.01.2026, 20:54166171Kazakhstan tests AlemGPT AI platform for public services