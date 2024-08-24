Kazakhstan, Tajikistan sign Treaty on Allied Relations

Images | Akorda

Tell a friend

As a result of the talks between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon, the Treaty on Allied Relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan was signed, Akorda reports.





The documents signed as part of the state visit of the Kazakh leader to Tajikistan include:





1. Memorandum of mutual understanding between the Kazakh Central Election Commission and the Tajik Central Commission for Elections and Referenda





2. Memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan in the field of industry





3. Memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation in the field of oil and gas between the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan





4. Memorandum of mutual understanding between the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Agriculture of Tajikistan in the field of innovative and digital development, training and retraining of agricultural personnel





5. Memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation between the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan and the Agency for Innovations and Digital Technologies under the President of Tajikistan





6. Memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan and the Committee of television and radio under the Tajik government





7. Memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan and the Committee of architecture and construction under the Tajik President to promote information and communication technologies in the construction field





8. Memorandum of mutual understanding between the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan and the Committee of food safety under the Tajik government in the field of veterinary





9. Cooperation program in the field of physical culture and sport between the Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan and the Committee of youth affairs and sport under the Tajik government for 2025-27





10. Memorandum of cooperation in the field of standardization, metrology and conformity assessment between the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan and the Agency for Standardization, Metrology, Certification and Trade Inspection under the Tajik government





11. Memorandum between the administration of Almaty region and the executive body of state authority of Khatlon region on trade and economic, scientific and technical, humanitarian and cultural cooperation





12. Memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Justice of Kazakhstan and the Service of Execution under the Tajik government regarding enforcement of judicial acts and acts of other bodies





13. Memorandum of cooperation between Kazakh and Tajik Railway Authorities





14. Memorandum of mutual understanding between Kazatomprom and Tajik Rare Metals state unitary enterprise





15. Memorandum of cooperation between Kazakhstan’s Youth Assembly and Tajikistan’s Union of Youth.