20.01.2023, 11:59 16821
Kazakhstan to hold early maslikhat elections Mar 19
Kazakhstan will hold the early maslikhat elections on March 19, Kazinform reports.
The draft decree of the Central Election Commission was adopted. As earlier reported, the draft decree on calling the early elections of the deputies of the maslikhats of Kazakhstan is submitted for the consideration of the members of the election commission.
Earlier the Head of State decreed early termination of the powers of the maslikhats of all levels.
Besides, Kazakh President signed the decree to dissolve Majilis. The early Majilis elections will be held in Kazakhstan on March 19.
20.01.2023, 16:10 16246
OSCE ODIHR observers to be invited to monitor Majilis elections in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan is to invite some 10 international organizations, including OSCE ODIHR to observe the elections of Majilis and maslikhat deputies in the country
Kazakhstan is planning to invite the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) to monitor the elections of Majilis and maslikhat deputies the country is to hold on March 19, 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to Roman Vassilenko, Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazakhstan is to invite some 10 international organizations, including OSCE ODIHR to observe the elections of Majilis and maslikhat deputies in the country. The Kazakh deputy foreign minister said he expects ODIHR long-term observers.
The short-term OSCE observers monitored the national referendum in Kazakhstan last year, said Nurlan Abdirov, the Central Election Commission Chairman.
Long-term and short-term OSCE observers travelled to all regions of Kazakhstan to monitor the presidential elections the country held November last year.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan is to hold early elections to the Majilis on March 19, 2023. Elections to maslikhats are expected to take place on the same day.
Kazakh Head of State Tokayev made a statement on holding of the early elections of deputies of the Majilis of parliament and maslikhats.
Also, Tokayev signed the decree dissolving the Majilis of the 7th convocation and holding early elections of the Majilis.
The decree on early termination of the powers of maslikhats of all levels was signed as well.
20.01.2023, 15:19 16351
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin
Images | akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
During the telephone conversation the sides discussed the topical issues of Kazakhstan-Russia strategic partnership. The sides also reiterated the importance of further developing ties in trade and economic, energy and other spheres.
20.01.2023, 12:54 16696
Nursultan Nazarbayev undergoes heart surgery
Nazarbayev’s press secretary Aidos Ukibay confirmed the news via his official Twitter account
Images | elbasy.kz
Tell a friendFirst President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is at the National Cardiac Surgery Center in Astana after undergoing urgent heart surgery, Kazinform reports. Nazarbayev’s press secretary Aidos Ukibay confirmed the news via his official Twitter account. He tweeted that Nursultan Nazarbayev had undergone the heart surgery. The successful surgery was performed by a well-known Kazakhstani heart surgeon Yuri Pya. The First President of Kazakhstan is under the health personnel’s care.
19.01.2023, 16:36 24756
Kazakhstan to hold early Majilis elections Mar 19
Kazakhstan will hold early Majilis elections on March 19, 2023. The date of the elections of the maslikhat deputies at all levels will be set by the Central Election Commission, the Akorda press service reports.
Earlier the Head of State made a statement on the early elections of the deputies of the Majilis and maslikhat.
The Head of State also signed a decree on the dissolution of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the 7th convocation and called the early Majilis elections.
Besides, the President signed a decree on early termination of the powers of maslikhats at all levels.
19.01.2023, 16:21 24911
President signs decree to dissolve Majilis
The early elections of the deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament are slated for March 19, 2023
Images | akorda.kz
The Head of State signed the Decree on dissolution of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan of the seventh convocation and early elections of the deputies of the Majilis, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
The President decreed to dissolve the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament of the seventh convocation in accordance with the subparagraph 2) of the Article 44, paragraph 1 of the Article 63 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Article 85 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan".
The early elections of the deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament are slated for March 19, 2023.
The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be responsible for proper organization and holding of the early elections of the deputies of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament.
The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, akims (mayors) of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent cities as well as akims (governors) of the regions are tasked to take all necessary measures to ensure organizational, material and technical and financial support of the early elections of the deputies of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament.
19.01.2023, 13:27 25366
Kazakh President holds consultations with Speakers and PM
Images | akorda.kz
The Kazakh President held consultations with the participation of the Speakers of the Parliament’s Chambers and Prime Minister on the dissolution of the Majilis of the Parliament and early termination of the powers of maslikhats, the Akorda press service reports.
The Head of State said that the people of Kazakhstan supported political transformations at the referendum, including those aimed at changing the formation of the Parliament and maslikhats.
In his State of the Nation Address delivered in September Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined the schedule of the forthcoming election campaigns.
The early presidential elections were held last November as scheduled. Some Senate deputies were elected recently. The Majilis and maslikhats elections are ahead," the President said.
During the consultations Senate Speaker Maulen Ashmbayev, Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov, and Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov took the floor in accordance with Articles 63 and 86 of the Constitution of Kazakhstan.
The Head of State is expected to make the decision taking into account the suggestions proposed today.
19.01.2023, 11:46 25476
Alikhan Smailov elected Chairman of Samruk-Kazyna Fund's Directors Board
Previously, this post was held by Jon Dudas
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has been elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of JSC Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, Kazinform reports.
As per the governmental decree, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has been elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of JSC Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund. Previously, this post was held by Jon Dudas. He will remain in the Board of Director as an independent director," a press release from Samruk Kazyna reads.
18.01.2023, 17:26 45541
Kazakh President concludes his visit to UAE
Images | t.me/aqorda_resmi
An official visit of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to the United Arab Emirates concluded, the Akorda press service reports.
As earlier reported, the Kazakh President arrived in the UAE for an official visit on January 15. The Head of State attended the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW).
The Head of State and H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, held talks in the extended attendance. Following the talks, a package of documents was signed.
Besides, the Heads of State made a joint statement.
On January 16 the Kazakh President took part in Kazakhstan - the UAE investment roundtable and met with UAE Deputy PM Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
