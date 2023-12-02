This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan votes in favor UNGA resolution calling on Israel to withdraw to pre-1967 borders
Kazakh, Togolese leaders hold extended talks in Astana
Alikhan Smailov suggests expanding Kazakhstan-China Industrialization Projects List
In 10 months, mutual trade has grown by another 24%. I believe that at this pace we will soon be able to achieve the goal of increasing trade turnover to $40 billion, outlined by the heads of two states," Prime Minister said.
This measure will significantly affect the stimulation of business contacts, trade facilitation, increase in mutual investments and tourism development. This is especially relevant in light of the upcoming "Year of Tourism of Kazakhstan in China," Alikhan Smailov said.
I am confident that the practical measures to be envisaged in these documents will allow expanding the range of supplied goods and will bring the trade partnership to a qualitatively new level," the Prime Minister said.
Due to digitalization and automation of processes, the time of border crossing has been reduced. It is important to continue working in this direction," he said.
The Government of Kazakhstan is ready to develop full-scale and mutually beneficial cooperation with China in all directions," the Prime Minister emphasized.
China and Kazakhstan are close neighbors, true friends and partners. At present, both countries are at a key stage of their development and revival. Against the backdrop of unprecedented changes, China and Kazakhstan are facing more complex challenges. Therefore, in the spirit of cooperation, we should strengthen mutual support on all key issues. The Chinese side will continue to firmly support Kazakhstan and all efforts aimed at development and prosperity," Ding Xuexiang said.
Kazakhstan took part in the Second Meeting of States Parties to the TPNW
Kazakh President receives Vice Premier of the State Council of China
Head of State receives Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and CEO of AD Ports Group
Tokayev: Kazakhstan strives to make considerable contribution to ensuring food security
Arman Shakkaliev held a meeting with Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Kapujiu
Today Turkey is one of the most prioritised trade, economic and investment partners of Kazakhstan. More than 3,800 companies (3,835) with Turkish capital operate in Kazakhstan, which is the second highest among foreign countries. The volume of direct investments from Turkey to Kazakhstan over the past 17 years totalled $4.6 billion", - the Minister said.
When last meeting in Astana at the 10th summit of the Organisation of Turkic States, the presidents of our countries agreed to increase trade between Kazakhstan and Turkey to $15 billion", - Kapuju Mustafa said.
Kazakh President arrives in Baku
