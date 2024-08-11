Kazakhstanis recommended not to travel to Bangladesh

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations regarding visiting the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Kazinform News Agency reports the press service of the Kazakh MFA





In connection with the situation in the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan recommends that Kazakhstani citizens temporarily refrain from travelling to this country until the situation stabilizes. Those citizens of Kazakhstan staying in Bangladesh now are urged not to leave their places of residence unless necessary, observe increased security measures, be vigilant and cautious, monitor news and adhere to the recommendations of the authorities," the statement reads.





The Kazakh citizens are also urged to keep in touch with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of India, non-resident Embassy to the People's Republic of Bangladesh," the statement reads.





For additional information, emergency hotline was launched for the citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Bangladesh and their relatives in Kazakhstan.





As earlier reported, at least 90 people were killed in clashes between police and protesters who demanded the resignation of Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh. 13 police officers wedre killed in an attack on a police station in the town of Sirajganj, 100 km north of the capital city Dhaka. Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country amid mass protests.