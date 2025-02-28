This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kyrgyz PM Adylbek Kasymaliev to pay official visit to Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets IACA President Pamela Harris
We carry out very important reforms aimed at promotion of law and order in Kazakhstan. We are confident that the rule of law should turn into reality. I believe that it is important for ensuring stability and prosperity of our country. Therefore, I reckon on further cooperation of the IACA with Kazakhstan and our judicial system," said the President.
President Tokayev holds meeting with Omani FM Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi
Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan discuss measures to strengthen trade and economic cooperation
Trustful relations between the heads of our states in the spirit of mutual respect and sincere friendship contribute to bringing the multifaceted co-operation to a new level. Strengthening and deepening of trade relations has a multiplicative effect for the development of the economies of the two countries. It is gratifying to note that at the end of last year the indicators of mutual trade increased again, totalling $1.7 billion. At the same time, we see a significant potential for further increasing trade and economic cooperation," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Bilateral cooperation between the two neighbouring states is of special strategic importance. Since ancient times, our neighbouring peoples have been united by centuries-old friendship, good-neighbourly and brotherly relations, common culture, language and even customs. I am confident that this meeting will provide an opportunity to exchange views on many issues of interest to both sides and develop new proposals that meet the interests of the two countries," Adylbek Kassymaliyev said.
President Tokayev, Russian Deputy PM Novak discuss energy interaction
Kazakh President congratulates Saudi Arabia on Founding Day
President Tokayev wraps up official visit to Jordan
Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze discuss trade and economic cooperation issues
Last year, the volume of traffic on TMTM increased by 62% to 4.5 million tonnes. In order to increase the potential of the route, as well as to eliminate bottlenecks, we are working to improve infrastructure, port and terminal facilities, increase rolling stock, remove administrative barriers and create favourable conditions for carriers. The Government of Kazakhstan is determined to continue multidimensional work to ensure the dynamic development of Kazakhstan-Georgia partnership in all areas," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
This is my first and undoubtedly important official visit to Kazakhstan, aimed at strengthening economic and cultural interaction. Today there are great achievements between our states in various areas of co-operation. We are interested in further developing a comprehensive partnership with Kazakhstan," Irakli Kobakhidze noted.
President Tokayev congratulates Donald Trump on his inauguration as U.S. President
