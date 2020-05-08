Maulen Ashimbayev becomes new Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan

Maulen Ashimbayev has been elected as the new Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Senate’s press service reports.





Members of the Kazakh Senate voted for Ashimbayev's candidacy in a secret ballot procedure during a session of the chamber with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

























