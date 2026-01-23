22.01.2026, 12:12 30786
Meeting with the Newly Appointed Head of UNHCR Representation for Central Asia Held at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev held a meeting with Mahir Safarli, newly appointed Representative of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for Central Asia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, current issues on the international agenda were discussed in the context of implementation of the initiative of the head of state to open the UN Regional Center of Sustainable development goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. Particular attention was paid to the issues of the Almaty process, chairmanship of which has been assumed by Kazakhstan since April 2025.
The UNHCR representative thanked Kazakhstan for the constructive partnership and open dialogue. Participants emphasized the importance of strengthening multilateral cooperation and coordinating efforts to promote sustainable development and ensure comprehensive approach to addressing humanitarian and migration issues in the region and the world.
22.01.2026, 17:52 29696
Kazakhstan - Thailand: New Opportunities for Cooperation Discussed in Phuket
As part of a working visit to Phuket Province, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand, Margulan Baimukhan, held a meeting with the Governor of Phuket Province, Nirat Phongsitthaworn, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties noted the high level and steady development of Kazakh-Thai relations, based on mutual respect and trust. It was emphasized that bilateral cooperation is actively developing in such areas as tourism, trade and economic relations, investment, and humanitarian contacts. The Kazakh side expressed interest in further strengthening cooperation at both the national and regional levels.
The Kazakh diplomat highlighted the special importance of Phuket Province for citizens of Kazakhstan as one of the most popular tourist destinations. According to him, in 2025 around 200,000 tourists from Kazakhstan visited Thailand, a significant number of whom chose Phuket.
In this context, information was provided on the opening of the Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Phuket, which is intended to ensure the protection of the rights and interests of Kazakh citizens and to promote the development of bilateral cooperation.
The Governor of the province was invited to take part in the official opening ceremony of the consular office.
In turn, Nirat Phongsitthaworn noted that the opening of the Kazakh Consulate in Phuket Province would contribute not only to the further development of tourist exchanges and an increased level of consular support for citizens, but also to the creation of favorable conditions for expanding investment cooperation and business contacts.
The parties discussed prospects for the development of practical cooperation between Kazakhstan and Phuket Province, including the implementation of joint projects in the fields of tourism, cultural exchange, business, investment, and digitalization.
The readiness of the Embassy and the Consulate of Kazakhstan to facilitate the establishment of direct contacts and to support mutually beneficial initiatives was emphasized.
Special attention was given to issues of transport connectivity. It was noted that there are currently 34 direct flights per week between Kazakhstan and Thailand, including 21 flights to Phuket, which contributes to the growth of tourist flows, the development of business ties, and the expansion of humanitarian contacts.
The Kazakh side expressed gratitude to the authorities of Phuket Province for their efforts to ensure safety and favorable conditions for the stay of foreign tourists, including citizens of Kazakhstan.
The importance of maintaining close cooperation and prompt communication with local authorities, including in emergency situations, was underscored.
Following the meeting, the parties expressed confidence that the opening of the Kazakh Consulate in Phuket would provide an additional impetus for strengthening friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Thailand, as well as for expanding ties with Phuket Province.
22.01.2026, 15:21 29981
The Upcoming Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan Received High Praise from the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly
Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the International Organizations in Vienna Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Pere Joan Pons Sampietro, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, the Kazakh diplomat provided detailed information on the upcoming large-scale political modernization of Kazakhstan, proposed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the 5th meeting of the National Kurultai in Kyzylorda.
Ambassador pointed out that the transition to a unicameral parliament and the establishment of the "Halyk Kenesi" with the right to legislative initiative represent a new stage in the development of Kazakhstan's parliamentarism. He stated that the final decision on constitutional reform will be made by the citizens of Kazakhstan in a national referendum.
In turn, the OSCE PA President expressed interest in and support for constitutional reforms in Kazakhstan. He praised the contribution of parliamentarians from Kazakhstan to the work of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.
22.01.2026, 14:45 30271
Kazakhstan and Korea are Deepening Interregional Cooperation
Ambassador of the Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea, Nurgali Arystanov, paid a call on the Governor of Chungcheongbuk-do Province of the Republic of Korea, Kim Young-hwan, in Cheongju, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to the development of interregional cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea. The parties reviewed a wide range of matters concerning trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, and noted the positive dynamics of bilateral contacts and tourism exchange.
Chungcheongbuk-do province is one of the dynamically developing regions of the Republic of Korea, possessing significant potential in the fields of industry, innovation and tourism, which opens additional opportunities for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation with the regions of Kazakhstan.
A special highlight of the visit was the official opening of a photo exhibition in Cheongju dedicated to the history, culture and contemporary development of Kazakhstan. Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Kazakh diplomat emphasized the importance of cultural initiatives as an effective tool for strengthening mutual understanding and fostering closer ties between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Korea.
22.01.2026, 12:55 30526
Kazakhstan and Czech Republic Expand Cooperation in Industry and Technology
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic Kairat Abdrakhmanov held a series of initial meetings with representatives of the engineering companies "TATRA" and "ZETOR", as well as leading manufacturers of mining equipment "FERRIT", industrial equipment "ZVVZ Engineering", and container glass production equipment "SKLOSTROJ", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Czech business representatives expressed satisfaction with their cooperation with partners in the Kazakhstan and were provided with up-to-date information on further measures to improve the investment climate in Kazakhstan within the framework of a new stage of modernization being implemented at the initiative and under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Information was presented to the Kazakh diplomats on the current status of ongoing projects, as well as on prospects for establishing joint production and localizing manufacturing in certain regions of the Kazakhstan. The advanced technologies offered by Czech companies across various industrial sectors, particularly in the mining industry, contribute to enhancing production efficiency and safety.
Following the meetings, agreements were reached on arranging visits to the production facilities of the above-mentioned companies located in the regions of the Czech Republic, preparing business forums, and maintaining a regular exchange of information on opportunities for the implementation of investment projects.
22.01.2026, 11:20 28911
Kazakh Foreign Ministry names new official spokesperson
Yerlan Zhetybayev is appointed the chairman of the international information committee – official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Ministry’s press service.
Born on December 15, 1984, in Karaganda is a graduate of the Eurasian National University.
He started his career in 2006 as a specialist at the consular service department of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. Prior to the appointment held the posts of deputy head, head of communications department of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. Holds the diplomatic rank of the Counsellor, II class. Speaks English and Turkish.
21.01.2026, 20:00 59401
Kazakhstan and Finland Strengthen Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Finland Azamat Abdraimov held a meeting with Director of International Affairs of the Parliament of Finland Laura Kamras, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the sides underscored the importance of further consolidating inter-parliamentary cooperation as a key element of Kazakhstan - Finland bilateral and regional relations. Special attention was given to prospects for organizing reciprocal visits of parliamentarians and enhancing the activities of parliamentary friendship groups.
The Kazakh diplomat briefed the Finnish side on the key points of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s address at the Fifth Session of the National Kurultai, emphasizing that the announced constitutional reform opens a new stage in modernizing the system of public administration, strengthening the role of the Parliament, and consolidating long-term political stability, thereby creating the foundation for further socio-economic development of the country.
L.Kamras expressed high appreciation for the domestic political reforms underway in Kazakhstan, noting their systematic and inclusive nature. She highlighted the Finnish side’s interest in active exchange of parliamentary experience and confirmed readiness for practical cooperation.
21.01.2026, 18:51 60936
Iran Intends to Develop Transport Connectivity with Kazakhstan
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Iran Ontalap Onalbayev met with Farzaneh Sadegh, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The sides discussed the development of transport links connecting the two countries, as well as other issues of mutual interest. Particular attention was paid to implementing the arrangements reached during the official visit of Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian to Kazakhstan, and to carrying out the instructions given by the heads of state following the visit.
Trade and economic cooperation, as well as transport and logistics connectivity, play an important role in Kazakhstan-Iran relations. In this regard, the sides expressed readiness to thoroughly examine issues related to increasing cargo and transit volumes along the International North-South Transport Corridor and the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway, opening new transport corridors "Kazakhstan-Iran-Iraq" and "Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Armenia", developing maritime links between the ports of the two countries, and implementing joint investment projects in transport and logistics at the Shahid Rajaee and Chabahar ports, and reaffirmed their commitment to elevating bilateral cooperation to a new level.
The sides also underscored the importance of holding regular meetings between officials responsible for transport and logistics in both countries in order to advance the implementation of joint projects.
Matters related to enhancing the connectivity between Kazakhstan and Iran are expected to be considered at the next meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission to be held in Iran.
21.01.2026, 10:10 40881
Kazakh President to visit Davos at invitation of Trump
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will visit Davos at the invitation of President of the United States Donald Trump, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
On January 22, the President of Kazakhstan will make a working visit to Davos at the invitation of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, to attend the signing ceremony of the Charter of the Gaza Board of Peace.
