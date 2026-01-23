Meeting with the Newly Appointed Head of UNHCR Representation for Central Asia Held at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry

Images | gov.kz

As part of a working visit to Phuket Province, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand, Margulan Baimukhan, held a meeting with the Governor of Phuket Province, Nirat Phongsitthaworn, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties noted the high level and steady development of Kazakh-Thai relations, based on mutual respect and trust. It was emphasized that bilateral cooperation is actively developing in such areas as tourism, trade and economic relations, investment, and humanitarian contacts. The Kazakh side expressed interest in further strengthening cooperation at both the national and regional levels.





The Kazakh diplomat highlighted the special importance of Phuket Province for citizens of Kazakhstan as one of the most popular tourist destinations. According to him, in 2025 around 200,000 tourists from Kazakhstan visited Thailand, a significant number of whom chose Phuket.





In this context, information was provided on the opening of the Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Phuket, which is intended to ensure the protection of the rights and interests of Kazakh citizens and to promote the development of bilateral cooperation.





The Governor of the province was invited to take part in the official opening ceremony of the consular office.





In turn, Nirat Phongsitthaworn noted that the opening of the Kazakh Consulate in Phuket Province would contribute not only to the further development of tourist exchanges and an increased level of consular support for citizens, but also to the creation of favorable conditions for expanding investment cooperation and business contacts.





The parties discussed prospects for the development of practical cooperation between Kazakhstan and Phuket Province, including the implementation of joint projects in the fields of tourism, cultural exchange, business, investment, and digitalization.





The readiness of the Embassy and the Consulate of Kazakhstan to facilitate the establishment of direct contacts and to support mutually beneficial initiatives was emphasized.





Special attention was given to issues of transport connectivity. It was noted that there are currently 34 direct flights per week between Kazakhstan and Thailand, including 21 flights to Phuket, which contributes to the growth of tourist flows, the development of business ties, and the expansion of humanitarian contacts.





The Kazakh side expressed gratitude to the authorities of Phuket Province for their efforts to ensure safety and favorable conditions for the stay of foreign tourists, including citizens of Kazakhstan.





The importance of maintaining close cooperation and prompt communication with local authorities, including in emergency situations, was underscored.





Following the meeting, the parties expressed confidence that the opening of the Kazakh Consulate in Phuket would provide an additional impetus for strengthening friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Thailand, as well as for expanding ties with Phuket Province.