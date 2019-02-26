Nazarbayev and Erdogan talked over international and regional policy

Kazakh head of state Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, the Akorda's press service reports.





After the end of the official welcome ceremony, talks between the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkey took place.





During the talks, the heads of state discussed the current issues of bilateral cooperation and the strengthening of trade and economic relations.





Additionally, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchanged views on key issues of the international and regional agenda.









