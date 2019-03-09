Nazarbayev introduced new first deputy chairman of "Nur Otan" party

Astana. September 25. Kazakhstan Today - President Nursultan Nazarbayev presented to the central apparatus of "Nur Otan" party its new first deputy chairman, Bakytzhan Sagintayev, on Monday.



President thanked the former first deputy chairman of the "Nur Otan" party, Nurlan Nigmatulin and noted that in the intervening period much has been done, in particular, two big electoral campaigns were held in the country, the Presidential press service informed.



"During the period of Nurlan Nigmatulin generalship, the Party dynamically worked in all areas, so, in particular, big electoral campaigns have been successfully conducted and therefore there is a need to keep such a high pace. Today the party should continue to work hard in the regions involved in the implementation of government programs and in solving social and economic problems of the country's citizens. Therefore appointment of Bakytzhan Sagintayev with extensive experience in dealing with regional issues, will serve as the revitalization of the party at all levels," said the head of state.



Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Bakytzhan Sagintayev with his new appointment and set before him a number of tasks, and gave specific instructions to the party leadership.



