Nazarbayev met with Gazprom Chairman

Astana. October 3. Kazakhstan Today - On Tuesday the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with the Chairman of the Board of OJSC "Gazprom" Alexey Miller, Kazakhstan Today reports.



During the meeting, the head of state was informed about the status and prospects of Kazakh-Russian cooperation in the oil and gas sector, the Presidential press service informed.



In addition, the sides discussed issues of cooperation between the JSC "National Company" KazMunaiGas "and OJSC "Gazprom" in the production, transportation, processing and marketing of natural gas and gas condensate.



