Nazarbayev took part in Turkestan airport opening ceremony

Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the opening ceremony of the international airport of the city of Turkestan. The airport, located 20 km from the city, was built in accordance with international standards, using modern technologies," Nazarbayev 's press secretary Aidos Ukibay said on Twitter.
