This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
New appointments made in Kazakh MFA
relevant news
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Emomali Rahmon survey Tajikistan Agriculture and Industry Trade Show
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President addresses BRICS Summit
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Nurlan Nogayev reports to President on Mangistau region's socio-economic development
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev completes official visit to Vietnam
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meeting with Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan, Vietnam ink several bilateral documents
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
First-Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Shakkaliyev held a hearing of the RSE "National Accreditation Center"
- the unfounded performance of the indicators laid down in strategic documents, including in terms of indicators for the modernization of the laboratory base;
- taking additional measures to counteract corruption offenses;
- revision of algorithms for the selection and distribution of appraisers and technical experts, taking into account the principles of professionalism, impartiality and transparency;
- conducting an analysis of the accreditation of testing laboratories to assess the conformity of vehicles, identifying the causes and those responsible for violating accreditation procedures, taking corrective actions;
- taking measures to improve the financial condition of the enterprise;
- development of new cooperation mechanisms aimed at promoting the export of Kazakhstani goods in terms of accreditation and recognition.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President receives newly appointed ambassador to Austria
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
21.08.2023, 17:39Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meeting with Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh 21.08.2023, 13:4239111Kazakhstan, Vietnam ink several bilateral documents 22.08.2023, 17:3537731Ulken village residents back NPP construction - Energy Ministry 21.08.2023, 10:33Development of trade and logistics opportunities between Kazakhstan and Pakistan discussed in Astana36606Development of trade and logistics opportunities between Kazakhstan and Pakistan discussed in Astana 23.08.2023, 20:1632406Trailer trucks stuck in queue at Kyrgyz-Kazakh border 01.08.2023, 16:36119336Inflation in July was 14% 01.08.2023, 13:48119041Kazakhstan plans to increase engineering exports by almost 3 times 03.08.2023, 18:19117516Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan and Afghanistan signed contracts for 190.8 million dollars 03.08.2023, 16:16114861Kazakhstan and Afghanistan intend to expand trade and economic cooperation 02.08.2023, 15:27112751Record-breaking Kazakh grain exports expected