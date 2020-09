Yernur Rysmagambetov is appointed the CEO at the AIFC Authority.

He participated in the 100 New Faces Project.

Born in 1986 in Zhezkazgan is the graduate of the California Institute of Technology, University College of London, CFA Charterholder.





