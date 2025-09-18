This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
New Prospects for Kazakh-Estonian Cooperation Outlined in Astana
Kazakh-Belarusian Political Consultations Held in Astana
President Tokayev meets MWL Secretary General Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa
Kazakhstan and Hungary Discuss the Prospects for the Development of Higher Education, Science and Innovation in the Turkic World
Kazakhstan and Finland Discuss Prospects for Bilateral Cooperation
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Hold Telephone Conversation
Kazakhstan among top 3 most popular destinations for Russian tourists
Tokayev held talks with President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in a narrow format
Your first state visit carries great significance. It will give new impetus to the development of relations between Kazakhstan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Kazakhstan regards your country as an important partner on the African continent and is interested in a comprehensive expansion of bilateral cooperation. With a population of over 110 million, your nation is rich in human and natural resources, while its authority continues to grow at both international and regional levels. In this regard, I believe today’s talks will contribute to strengthening ties between Central Asia and Africa. Expanding cooperation with African states is one of the key priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy", - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.
Allow me to thank you, and through you, the entire people of Kazakhstan for the very warm welcome extended to me personally and to my delegation. I am here to strengthen ties and cooperation not only between our countries but also more broadly between the African region and Central Asia. These are two worlds far apart, yet visits like this allow us to come closer and better understand one another. We have already had the opportunity to work with your country through the company ERG, which is very active in the mining industry. At the same time, I believe there are many other areas where we could share expertise and enhance our cooperation", - Félix Tshisekedi noted.
Kazakhstan and Pakistan Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthening Partnership
For over 33 years of diplomatic relations, our countries have maintained a substantive political dialogue and established strong relations based on mutual trust, openness, and humanitarian contacts," he noted.
