New Vice Minister of Ecology of Kazakhstan named
relevant news
President receives Chairman of Supreme Judicial Council Denis Shipp
Kazakh MFA condemns attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Iran
610,000 foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan in 2022
Kazakhstan’s tourism industry recovering from pandemic, Vice Minister
Over the past 9 months the number of domestic tourist arrivals made 6.5 million and reached 8 million in 2022 as a targeted plan for 2025," he said.
The tourism industry is developing rapidly. The number of arrivals as well as accommodations grew countrywide. Since the beginning of the year, some 11,000 sleeping accommodations or 5,000 hotel rooms were commissioned. All the regions eye growth in the sphere of tourism and arrivals. For example, Atyrau region records a threefold increase last year," he said.
Kazakhstan ready to boost agricultural trade with Iran
Particularly promising is seen the increase of turnover in agricultural products, the share of which in mutual trade is almost 80%. Our countries have an opportunity to increase the turnover of agricultural products up to USD 1 billion," Alikhan Smailov said.
Adoption of joint measures on building transport capacities of this route, in particular, signing and implementation of the Road Map on the elimination of bottlenecks, can significantly increase the volume of cargo transportation in the near future," he noted.
Kazakh Government debates investment climate improvement package
Tokayev meets with Eurasian Development Bank Chairman Nikolai Podguzov
Maulen Ashimbayev elected Speaker of Kazakh Senate
Most read
