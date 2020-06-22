Nurlan Aldamzharov appointed chair of Committee on Water Resources

By order of the Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Aldamzharov Nurlan Zhanuzakovich was appointed chair of the Committee on Water Resources of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Nurlan Aldamzharov was born Sep. 12, 1975, in Tashkent. In 1999, he graduated from the Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers with a degree in hydraulic engineering.

He began his career in 1999 as an installer of the 4th category of a mechanized production column of the trust No. 5 Tashoblmeliovodstroy in Tashkent.

In different years he worked in state and commercial structures.

In 2008-2012, he was a leading specialist, chief specialist of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Management of the Akimat of the South Kazakhstan Region.

In 2012-2014, he was chief specialist, department head, deputy head of the Department of Energy and Housing and Utilities of the Akimat of the South Kazakhstan Region.

In 2014-2015, he was head of the Department of Energy and Housing and Communal Services, head of the Department of Housing and Communal Services and Passenger Transport of the South Kazakhstan Region.

2015-2016, he was director of the Department of Organizational and Control, head of the Party Control Service of the Central Apparatus of the Nur Otan party.

From 2016 to 2018, he worked as deputy chair of the Committee on Water Resources of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 2018-2020, he was head of the Department of Energy and Housing and Communal Services of the Zhambyl Region.













