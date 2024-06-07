Olzhas Bektenov at Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting: Decisions we make should influence life improvement for our citizens

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov discussed with the Heads of Government of the Member States of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council the topical issues of regional cooperation at the Government session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Nesvizh (Belarus), primeminister.kz reports.





The meeting was attended by the heads of Government of the member states of the Union: Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Armenia, as well as the observer state Uzbekistan and the invited state Azerbaijan. They exchanged views on topical issues, including the development of transport infrastructure, industrial cooperation, agribusiness, customs and technical regulation, competition, and digitalisation.





The meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council takes place during the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on the Union. Olzhas Bektenov noted that, entering the second decade of the Union, it is necessary to build clear goals for further development and establish appropriate mechanisms for their implementation.





The Head of Government of Kazakhstan focused the attention of the participants of the session on a number of priority areas of work.





The need for a wide application of artificial intelligence technologies was emphasised. The exchange of experience in the use of AI can become a driving force for economic progress and innovation. Today in the world global transformation is already taking place in medicine, education, creative industries. Kazakhstan has positive dynamics in the digitalisation of public and financial services. For example, at the end of last year the share of non-cash payments was 88%.





An important area of work Olzhas Bektenov identified the improvement of transport efficiency. The positive results of Kazakhstan pilot project on automation of railway transit through reduction of time of processing of railway trains, automatic registration and issue of transit declarations for cargoes moved along the routes "China - Central Asia", "China - Europe" were noted. Kazakhstan is ready to share its experience and act as a reliable logistics hub on Eurasian transport corridors. The introduction of new opportunities will increase transport and economic connectivity, reduce business costs and ensure increased mobility of the population of the countries.





The issue also stressed the importance of modernising border crossing points.





One of the important mechanisms of logistics is the development of physical infrastructure. It is necessary to accelerate the solution of problems arising when crossing the internal borders of the EIM partner countries. Kazakhstan on its part has started to eliminate bottlenecks by reconstructing railways along the routes "Orsk - Kandyagash", "Makat - Sagyz", "Shalkar - Beineu". Construction of 4 junctions on the section "Makat - Shubarkudyk" has been started, existing tracks on the section "Mangystau - Beineu" and three junctions on the section "Mangyshlak - Uzen" are being extended," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.





Government procurement of EAEU countries is also a topical issue. The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan voiced proposals to adjust approaches to the application of national treatment and the establishment of price thresholds below which national treatment in public procurement will not be granted.





President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the last meeting of heads of state noted that we need to make effective decisions not to miss the available opportunities. Today the Commission together with the countries is developing an Action Plan for the implementation of the provisions of the Declaration "Eurasian Economic Way". In the course of its completion, we must not go beyond the Declaration. The EAEU is a market without customs borders with a population of more than 185 million people. The decisions we take must first and foremost affect the improvement of the lives of our citizens. I am confident that further joint work will allow us to strengthen economic integration and create favourable conditions for sustainable and stable development of our countries," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.