Olzhas Bektenov Holds Meeting With Governor of Hiroshima Prefecture Hidehiko Yuzaki on Humanitarian Cooperation

At the invitation of the Afghan side, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu arrived in Afghanistan on a working visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





As part of the visit, the Kazakh Foreign Minister held a meeting with the Acting Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan for Economic Affairs Abdul Ghani Baradar.





The parties discussed prospects for cooperation in trade, transit, and agriculture, as well as in geological exploration and digitalization.





Minister Nurtleu noted that Kazakhstan views Afghanistan as a country historically and geographically closely linked to Central Asia and intends to further strengthen the atmosphere of trust and cooperation between the two nations.





The Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan, in turn, noted the significant potential for expanding cooperation between Kabul and Astana, which is recognized as a regional leader in Central Asia. According to him, Kabul hopes for the implementation of joint infrastructure projects that will contribute to job creation in Afghanistan.





Following the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding on the Fundamental Principles of Construction and Operation of the Connectivity of Central Asia and South Asia Railway was signed between the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Public Works of Afghanistan.





During the visit, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister held a meeting with the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi, and discussed the current state and prospects for Kazakh-Afghan partnership.





Special attention was given to strengthening trade and economic ties. Minister Nurtleu emphasized the priority of cooperation in promising areas such as agriculture, logistics, digitalization, mineral extraction, trade, and others.





Today, Afghanistan has become one of our important partners with whom we are actively developing a trade and economic agenda. We aim to increase trade turnover to 3 billion US dollars - this goal has been defined and supported by both sides. To this end, Kazakhstan is ready to increase the supply of agricultural products, fuel and lubricants, mineral fertilizers, and chemical industry goods," noted the Kazakh Foreign Minister.





Issues related to the expansion of Afghan exports to the Kazakh market were also addressed. In recent years, fresh and dried fruits, mineral water, and non-alcoholic beverages produced in Afghanistan have been present in the country. To boost trade, it was proposed to establish deliveries of these goods to the western regions of Kazakhstan via the border town of Turgundi and through Turkmenistan. This would allow Kazakh consumers to access fresh products in the off-season and Afghan farmers to enter a large sales market.





The parties discussed in detail the creation of an effective transport and logistics infrastructure, including the development of the Trans-Afghan route as a key element in ensuring sustainable and mutually beneficial trade in the region. In this context, Kazakhstan confirmed its intention to invest in the construction of the Turgundi-Herat railway.





The Kazakh side expressed its readiness to further expand humanitarian programs aimed at enhancing food security and ensuring access to medical services. Particular attention was given to strengthening cultural and humanitarian cooperation, including the expansion of social initiatives and educational opportunities for the Afghan people. In this regard, Kazakhstan announced its intention to double the number of educational quotas for Afghan students under existing support programs.





For his part, Acting Minister Muttaqi expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for consistently advancing the Afghan agenda in international organizations and providing humanitarian assistance. Full support was expressed for the establishment a UN Regional Center on the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.





At the conclusion of the meetings, the readiness to pursue active and mutually beneficial dialogue across all areas of shared interest was reaffirmed.