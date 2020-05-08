PM introduces new minister of information and social development

The Prime Minister Askar Mamin introduced the new minister, Aida Balayeva, to the staff of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Head of Government thanked the former minister, Dauren Abayev, for the work done and wished him success in his new post.

Introducing the new minister, Askar Mamin noted over 20 years of Balayeva’s work experience in the field of information and domestic policy. Over the years, she worked in the leadership of the Department of Internal Policy of Almaty, Deputy Akim of Astana, Head of the Department of Internal Policy of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan.

Prior to this appointment, she served as Assistant to the President – Head of the Department for Monitoring the Consideration of Appeals of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.