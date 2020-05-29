PM presented Dostyk Order to UAE Ambassador Mohammed Al-Jaber

Prime Minister Askar Mamin received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Kazakhstan Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al-Jaber, completing his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan.





Mamin awarded Al-Jaber the Order of Dostyk of II Degree for his significant contribution to the development of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and the UAE, awarded on May 6, 2020, by decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokaev.





The prime minister discussed issues of trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries with the diplomat of the UAE.





The gross inflow of direct foreign investments from the UAE to the Republic of Kazakhstan is $2.1 billion, from Kazakhstan to the UAE – about $1 billion. Kazakhstan has registered 342 joint ventures with the participation of emirate capital.





The meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi.













