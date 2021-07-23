PM visited Mangystau region

Prime Minister Askar Mamin made a working trip to Mangystau region, the press service of the Prime Minister reported.

The region’s governor Serikbay Trumov briefed the PM on the current situation in the region in animal husbandry and provision of forage for drought-affected areas.

The supply and sale of hay from neighboring regions - Aktobe, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay - has been established.

More than 1200 tons of barley were brought, which were sold to farmers below the market price.

The Government has already allocated KZT 1.9 billion to partially reimburse the cost of fodder for the broodstock in Mangistau region.

Additional funds are to be allocated for the formation of a stabilization fund for the purchase and delivery to farms of 114.7 thousand tons harvested hay at affordable prices, as well as for the purchase of 56.3 thousand tons of feed (bran) through the Food Contract Corporation.

Askar Mamin took part in the opening ceremony of the first TETYSBLU theme park in Kazakhstan. The facility is located in the Aktau tourist area and avails of attractions that have no analogues in Central Asia - BluPower, Watermania, Snorri, as well as more than 30 unique attractions.

Implementation of development projects for the Aktau tourist zone was inspected - Hilton and Fairmont hotels with a golf club, shopping malls, villas and apartments, Aqualina Resort.

Completion of the golf club, shopping arcade, villas and Fairmont hotel is expected in September.

Additional water conduit is under construction, 49 km long, and a pressure sewer collector from KOS-1 to KOS-2 with a length of 33 km to ensure the life of the tourist zone, the completion of which is scheduled for October this year.

The Prime Minister was informed about the development of fisheries in the region, incl. promising projects for the construction of a plant for sturgeons cultivation, organization of fishing in the Caspian Sea, and also project to create a fish breeding complex in the Inzhu Marzhan Bay

In the SEZ "Seaport Aktau", the head of the Government was presented with investment projects for the production of soft packaging, polymer packaging, caustic soda and chlorine-containing products, etc.

Development of the transit and transport potential of Kazakhstan was considered during the Prime Minister’s visit to the ferry complex Kuryk and the seaport "Aktau".

Construction of the first category road Aktau - Airport, with a length of 24 km, as well as reconstruction of the city road from the Honda center to the T-junction of the village of Umirzak with a length of 4.5 km were inspected, also the work of the Data Processing Center of Transtelecom JSC. The project cost is KZT 6.8 billion. The center complies with Tier III safety and reliability standards.

In total, such centers have been built in 9 cities of Kazakhstan: Aktau, Atyrau, Aktobe, Uralsk, Karaganda, Zhezkazgan, Kyzylorda, Nur-Sultan and Almaty. Data processing centers are designed to ensure uninterrupted operation of client servers, to become the technological basis for digitalization in the country.

















This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.