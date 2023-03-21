Polling stations start working in Tashkent, Ashgabat, Islamabad and Dushanbe

12,032,550 nationals of Kazakhstan are eligible to vote in the current parliamentary elections

Polling stations have been opened in Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Ashgabat (Turkmenistan), Islamabad (Pakistan) and Dushanbe (Tajikistan), the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

77 polling stations have been organized in foreign missions of Kazakhstan in 62 countries.