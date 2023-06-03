02.06.2023, 16:45 2341
Polyethylene plant construction project discussed by Government
primeminister.kz
The gas chemical industry development issues were considered at the Government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov of the Republic of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.
In particular, they discussed the project for the construction of an integrated gas chemical complex for the production of polyethylene, the final investment decision on which must be taken in 2024. As Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Chairman of the Board of NC KazMunayGas JSC, pointed out, the successful implementation of the project requires the extension of the term of the SEZ "NIPT", and the construction of the missing external infrastructure.
Following the discussion, the Prime Minister instructed the authorized bodies to work out a solution to the issues voiced. In addition, he expressed the need to provide within the legislation of Kazakhstan the possibility of applying international standards in the design and construction of large oil and gas chemical facilities that use foreign licensed technologies.
31.05.2023, 20:38 22971
Kazakhstan and South Korea: New Qualitative Relations in New Time
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held bilateral talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea Park Jin, who arrived to our country on an official visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed the state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-South Korean cooperation in political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres as well as interaction in a multilateral format.
Minister Nurtleu noted that the Republic of Korea is one of Kazakhstan's key partners in Asia. "The development of a partnership with South Korea based on friendship and mutual trust is one of the most important priorities of our country's foreign policy. We are fully ready to create favorable conditions for Korean companies wishing to work in Kazakhstan," the Kazakh Minister said.
In turn, Minister Park Jin said that Seoul intended to develop the Korean-Kazakh expanded strategic partnership on the basis of the established reliable relations between the two countries. He highly appreciated the socio-economic reforms and political transformations carried out in Kazakhstan. "We will continue to provide all possible support to Kazakhstan in matters of economic development based on our experience," the South Korean Foreign Minister said.
The interlocutors expressed mutual interest in further strengthening cooperation between the two countries, including by increasing trade, economic and investment cooperation. The two-fold increase in mutual trade turnover was noted with satisfaction, which reached 6.1 billion US dollars by the end of 2022.
South Korea is the second largest trading partner of our country in Asia, and is also one of the ten largest investors in Kazakhstan. In 2022 the volume of Korean direct investments in the economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan reached 1.5 billion US dollars, which is the largest indicator in the history of bilateral investment cooperation. 740 companies with the participation of Korean business have been registered in Kazakhstan and 28 major projects have been implemented.
Special attention was paid to the role of the Korean diaspora in the Republic of Kazakhstan, which serves as a "golden bridge" and contributes to strengthening friendship between the two countries. Today, more than 119 thousand ethnic Koreans live in Kazakhstan.
At the same time, the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and South Korea indicated that the countries adhere to similar positions on many regional and international issues, and mutual support has been established in multilateral diplomacy.
A separate topic of the talks was the issues of ensuring the labor and migration rights of citizens of the two countries. Minister Nurtleu drew attention to the importance of ensuring the legal employment of Kazakh citizens in South Korea, especially the inclusion of Kazakhstan in the Korean "System of Labor Permits".
For continuous and consistent work on all issues of interest to the sides, a Memorandum of Understanding on Bilateral Cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs for 2023-2024 has been signed.
31.05.2023, 19:44 22846
About High-Level Meeting on Occasion of 20th Anniversary of Proliferation Security Initiative
Kazakh MFA
The First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov participated in the High-level meeting on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Proliferation Security Initiative (PSI), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The event gathered high-level dignitaries from diplomatic and defense ministries of the state parties to the Initiative from Asia, Europe, the Americas, Africa and the Pacific as well as representatives from international organizations.
Delivering his statement at the plenary meeting, First Deputy Minister Umarov noted that Kazakhstan is a party to key agreements in the sphere of non-proliferation and disarmament and fully supports the PSI.
In this context, the representative of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry underscored that Kazakhstan is continuously improving its national export control system, which allows maintaining effective monitoring of the circulation of sensitive materials and dual-use technologies. In particular, on February 28, 2023 the new law "On the control of specific goods" entered into force, taking into account all requirements stemming from Kazakhstan’s international obligations as well as the latest international practice in the sphere of nonproliferation of WMD components and means of their delivery.
The meeting participants’ attention was drawn specifically to the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the establishment of an International Agency on Biological Safety with the objective to become a comprehensive and effective solution to the issue of global pandemics. The importance of the functioning of the Central Asia Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone, which prohibits the deployment, transit and production of WMD in the region, was noted as well.
At the event, the head of Kazakhstan’s delegation conducted bilateral meetings with Bonnie Jenkins, the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, as well as with high-level representatives from the Republic of Korea, Poland, Australia, Palau and the Philippines.
For reference: The Proliferation Security Initiative was launched by President George W. Bush in May 2003 in Krakow, Poland. Its’ objective is prevention of illegal traffic and trans-border movement of materials related to weapons of mass destruction and means of their delivery.
Currently, 106 states have declared support of the goals and principles of the Initiative. The Republic of Kazakhstan officially joined the "Krakow Initiative" in July 2005.
31.05.2023, 14:11 22256
Chairman of Transport Committee at Industry Ministry appointed
t.me/KZgovernment
Altai Ali was appointed the Chairman of the Transport Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Government.
Altai Ali was born in Zhambyl region on May 3, 1985. He is a graduate of the Abai Kazakh National Pedagogic University.
He started his career as a bank manager in 2006. Between 2015 and 2018 he held a number of posts at the Office of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.
He continued his career in Shymkent where he worked for the city administration between 2018 and 2020.
Prior to the recent appointment, he has been serving as the Deputy Chairman of the Transport Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development since February 2021.
30.05.2023, 19:22 35431
New head Industrial Development Committee appointed
t.me/KZgovernment
Azamat Panbayev was appointed the Chairman of the Industrial Development Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister.
Born in 1987 in Turkistan region, Azamat Panbayev is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University and the Auezov South Kazakhstan State University.
He started his career at the Industry Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2008.
Between 2009 and 2016 he held various posts at the Ministry of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
He worked at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan between 2016 and 2019.
He was the director of the analysis, statistics and risk management department of the Public Revenue Committee of the Finance Ministry in 2019-2022.
Since March 2022 he has been serving as the Deputy Chairman of the Committee.
30.05.2023, 18:54 35801
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received credentials from foreign ambassadors
Akorda
The ceremony of presenting credentials to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev by Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of five states held at the Akorda presidential palace, Presidential press service reports.
The credentials were presented by Nauman Bashir Bhatti, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Cho Tae-ick, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Igor Bailen, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines, Janitha Abeywickrema Liyanage, Ambassador of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, and Augusto da Silva Cunha, Ambassador of the Republic of Angola.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the ambassadors on the official start of their diplomatic missions in Kazakhstan and wished them success in further strengthening bilateral cooperation. The President conveyed his best wishes and regards to the heads of their countries.
Kazakhstan pursues a peaceful foreign policy. We are open to international cooperation, including with your countries. I am sure that your missions will be very successful. The Government of Kazakhstan and the Presidential Administration will do their best in order to support and facilitate your missions in Kazakhstan. I think we will be able to achieve great results in cooperation with your countries," - the President stressed.
30.05.2023, 16:10 35111
Strict control of infection safety in medical services and other procedures is necessary - Alikhan Smailov on HIV prevention
Depositphotos
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov considered the current situation with human immunodeficiency virus and discussed measures for the provision of appropriate medical care, primeminister.kz reports.
As reported by the Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat, HIV remains a pressing problem not only in Kazakhstan but also in the world. So, for the last 10 years, the morbidity rate in the country has doubled, while the mortality rate of acquired immune deficiency syndrome has decreased 1.7 times.
Medical care for infected people is provided from the level of primary health care and by 20 HIV prevention centers. At the same time, systematic measures are taken to increase accessibility of relevant services: innovative methods of testing and treatment are provided, the list of drugs within the guaranteed volume of free medical care is expanded from 12 to 16 names, 12 prevention programs are introduced in accordance with WHO recommendations, the scope of information and educational work is expanded.
The Minister noted that HIV infection in Kazakhstan is at a concentrated stage of 0.3%, while the global average is 0.7%. For today, the Road Map on counteraction to HIV for 2023-2026 years has been approved, which includes measures on prevention, diagnostics and treatment of the disease, development of specialized non-governmental organizations, improvement of human resources, etc.
Head of the Government stressed that human immunodeficiency virus remains one of the most significant problems of global public health. At the same time it has a stable growth trend throughout the world.
Kazakhstan is no exception. Over the past 10 years, our disease incidence has almost doubled. Last year about 4 thousand new infections were diagnosed. Now there are over 30 thousand people living in the country with this infection. More than half of them are young people of working age," Alikhan Smailov said.
He added that scientists have not yet developed a method that would completely defeat this virus. Therefore, it poses a serious threat.
It is very important to apply preventive measures, conduct a lot of explanatory work. Those who are ill should be provided with quality treatment in accordance with international standards. Moreover, all carriers of the virus should be under strict medical supervision," the Prime Minister said.
According to Alikhan Smailov, last year in the republic only 7 non-governmental organizations were involved in social projects related to immunodeficiency virus patients.
This is very little. It is necessary to expand the number of social grants and orders to involve NGOs in working with infected and at-risk groups. We need to raise people's awareness about the disease, the ways of infection and complications. Recently, unfortunately, such work has noticeably deteriorated. Many people have lost wariness about the danger of infection," he said.
According to the Head of Government, however, it is necessary to improve the public attitude towards people living with immunodeficiency virus. In this regard, the Ministries of Health and Information, together with the akimats, were instructed to strengthen outreach work among the population through informational materials, videos, and social networks.
Sanitary and epidemiological services need strict control of infection safety when providing the population both medical services and other procedures where there are risks of infection," Alikhan Smailov concluded.
30.05.2023, 13:42 33671
Head of State inks law on cooperation between CIS states in copyright
Depositphotos
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement on cooperation between the CIS member states on safeguarding and protection of the items subject to copyright and related rights in information and telecommunications networks", Kazinform refers to the Akorda press service.
The text of the Law is to be published in the press.
30.05.2023, 09:13 33566
Series of new production and infrastructure gas projects to be implemented in Kazakhstan
primeminister.kz
Topical issues of gas industry development were discussed at the Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
With the participation of heads of central government agencies and national companies discussed measures for the implementation of new production and infrastructure projects, gasification of northern and eastern regions, providing fuel to residents, industrial facilities and utilities, as well as a number of other issues.
It was pointed out that due to the efforts undertaken, the Republic's marketable gas production and yield would be multiplied within the next few years.
Separately, the sides addressed steps aimed at cutting gas losses and enhancing efficiency of gas utilization and metering.
Based on the discussion results, the Prime Minister instructed the authorized government agencies and interested national companies to ensure timely implementation of measures to develop the industry.
