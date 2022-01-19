President approves new composition of Kazakh Government

The Head of State decreed to appoint:
Roman Sklyar - First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Yeraly Tugzhanov - Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Mukhtar Tileuberdi - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Bakhyt Sultanov - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Galymzhan Koishybayev - Head of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Murat Bektanov - Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Yerlan Turgumbayev - Minister of Interior of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Askar Umarov - Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Yerbol Karashukeyev - Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Kanat Mussin - Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Askhat Aimagambetov - Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Azhar Giniyat - Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Serik Shapkenov - Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Kairbek Uskenbayev - Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Yerulan Zhamaubayev - Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Dauren Abayev - Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Yuri Ilyin - Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Alibek Kuantyrov - Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Bagdat Mussin - Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Serikkali Brekeshev - Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Bolat Akchulakov - Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
