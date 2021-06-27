President congratulated media workers on their professional holiday

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the media workers on their professional holiday, the presidential press office said on Friday.





The information sphere plays a vital role in shaping public opinion, the President said in his congratulation, adding that the honorable duty of every journalist is to faithfully serve his country, to be the voice of his people.





“The state has always paid special attention to the development of the information space.





Continuous support is provided to journalists – for excellence in their field.





This year the annual award for the best journalists will be presented for the twenty-fifth time.





It is also symbolic that you receive this award on the eve of the 30th anniversary of our Independence.





Over the years of our sovereign development, you have made an enormous contribution to the formation of the spirit of freedom in new generations.





I highly appreciate the work of journalists. Let the media bring us only good news!





I wish you creative inspiration and continued success!”













