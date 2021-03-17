President decreed to form new district in Turkestan rgn

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on changes in the administrative-territorial structure of Turkestan region, the presidential press office said.





In accordance with article 9 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan of December 8, 1993 "On the administrative-territorial structure of the Republic of Kazakhstan" the President decreed to form an administrative-territorial unit within Turkestan region- Sauran district with the administrative center in the village of Shornak by separating from the city Kentau the rural districts of Shaga, Zhana Ikan, Yeski Ikan, Ushkayik, Iassy, Orangai, Karashyk, Zhuinek, Babaykorgan, Shornak, Zhibek zholy, Maidantal.





The decree takes effect from the day of its first official publication.













