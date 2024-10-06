This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President of IACA highly appreciates transformations in Kazakhstan’s judicial management
relevant news
Olzhas Bektenov participates in Euroasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Yerevan
German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives to Astana on official visit
Kazakh President receives Asia Infrastructure Solutions Singapore Chairman
Olzhas Bektenov holds Interdepartmental Commission on Prevention of Offences meeting
The Head of State has instructed to strengthen measures to counter Internet crimes with a focus on their early detection and suppression. The majority of Internet frauds related to online loans and theft of bank savings are committed from abroad. The stolen money is cashed out with the help of so-called "droppers", these are mostly unemployed citizens who want to earn ‘easy’ money quickly. The legislation does not provide any liability for the "droppers". Moreover, people who "leak" databases to the network or to fraudsters are not punished in any way. Therefore, it is necessary to work out the issue of introducing liability for deliberate transfer of other people's bank accounts, accounts, cards, ID card data, phone number databases to unauthorised persons," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Experience shows that there are few offences where there are video surveillance cameras. Their presence disciplines. Application of new technologies in the sphere of road safety shows good results. Now this work should be developed in the sphere of public order. It is necessary not only to expand the network of video surveillance cameras, but also to make the transition to digital intelligent systems with good resolution and the possibility of personal identification. In this regard, regional akimats should organise work to increase the number of CCTV cameras in public places, in courtyards of residential buildings and in places of mass stay of citizens," Olzhas Bektenov said.
In some regions, insufficient attention is paid to the creation of infrastructure and conditions for waste removal and storage. This year we have registered facts of creation by private enterprises of illegal landfills for storage of solid domestic waste near the forest belt of Koyandy settlement in Akmola region. Often we see how in cities due to untimely removal of rubbish is stored along motorways. Especially such a picture is observed in the private sector. This is unacceptable," Prime Minister stressed and gave a number of instructions to the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources on waste management and strengthening of mechanisms of control over the activities of waste disposal organisations.
Olzhas Bektenov discusses cooperation prospects in digital industry with TSC Global/GK Hyperscale executives
Olzhas Bektenov discusses cross border and interregional cooperation with Governor of Novgorod region in Russia
Olzhas Bektenov participates in Asia-Pacific Conference on Inclusion and Transformation
Yesterday, the Head of State in his Address noted that Kazakhstan should become a country where artificial intelligence is widely used and digital technologies are developing. It is they that open new horizons for business, education and healthcare, ensure economic growth and expand opportunities for millions of people. We are actively developing these areas. Today our country is among the 30 most digitised countries in the world and ranks 8th in terms of online services provided," Olzhas Bektenov said.
To achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals in the region, it is important to emphasise the principle “no one should be left behind”. Digital inclusion is an essential element without which the goals cannot be achieved. Only through co-operation, knowledge sharing and best practices can we ensure a sustainable and prosperous future for all. We are ready to share our experience and knowledge. In this regard, I call on you to support the opening of the Centre for Digital Solutions for Sustainable Development in Asia and the Pacific in Kazakhstan. Its establishment will become an important catalyst for the development of effective regional cooperation and will reduce the digital divide between countries," the Prime Minister stressed.
Digitalisation has become the norm. It is transforming our economies, opening up new opportunities for value creation and changing social structures, helping to address key sustainable development challenges. However, digital transformation is also associated with economic, environmental and social risks of unprecedented complexity and uncertainty," Armida Salcia Alisjahbana said.
Kazakhstan takes a principled stance regarding nuclear disarmament, Tokayev
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
