08.08.2024, 18:38 14886
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Astana
primeminister.kz
The President of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Astana to participate in the VI Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia and the first Summit of Heads of State of the Dialogue "Central Asia + Japan", where issues of further development of integration processes will be discussed. At the airport Sadyr Japarov was met by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan at the end of last year increased by more than 26%. For 5 months of the current year the volume of mutual trade amounted to $614.3 mln. Export of Kazakhstani goods increased by 6.7%.
At present, at the level of governments, joint work is being carried out to fulfill the provisions of the Treaty on deepening and expanding allied relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, signed by the Heads of State in April this year. In particular, to increase trade-economic and transport-logistic cooperation, deepen cooperation in the water-energy sector and agriculture.
09.08.2024, 16:49 11956
Central Asia’s future depends on trust-based dialogue and cooperation - President Tokayev
Akorda
Kazakhstan’s strategic course towards comprehensive strengthening of the regional partnership and raising Central Asia’s role at the global arena remains unchanged. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it at the VI Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Astana today, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
At the national level, we firmly adhere to the "Successful Central Asia is Successful Kazakhstan" formula. I am confident that the future of our region depends on trust-based dialogue and cooperation of our countries, joint search for adequate answers to all internal and external challenges," said the President addressing the meeting.
Upon completion of the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan wished Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev success in his role as the next chairperson of the Consultative Meeting.
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev took the floor at the event.
09.08.2024, 13:42 12201
CA transport ministers sign memo of coop and Astana Communique
Ahead of the VI Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, the ministers of transport of the Central Asian region held their second meeting in Astana on Thursday, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The event brought together the ministers of transport of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The sides discussed the topical issues of cooperation in the field of transit corridors, railways and automobile transportations, as well as aviation transportation. The participants pointed out the policy of development of transport interconnectivity aimed at the building highways and railroads, opening of new and expanding the existing network of international air communication.
The event ended with signing the Astana Communique which stipulates the sides’ intentions to further strengthen the cooperation. The ministers also signed the memorandum aimed at the countries’ interaction in creation of a favorable environment for the attraction of investment, development of infrastructure, and improvement of the legal framework which regulates the activity of transport and logistics centers.
The signing of the memorandum became a logical continuation of the Agreement on Strengthening the Interconnectivity of Land Transport in Central Asia signed in 2023 in Dushanbe.
08.08.2024, 19:01 14756
Emomali Rahmon arrives in Kazakhstan capital
primeminister.kz
President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will participate in the VI Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia and the first Summit of Heads of State of the Dialogue "Central Asia + Japan". The Head of Tajikistan was met at the airport by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
To date, the countries are working to further increase trade turnover. In January-June this year, the volume of mutual trade between the two countries amounted to $575.7 million. Exports of Kazakhstani goods increased by 18.9%.
One of the strategic directions of bilateral interaction is the sphere of water relations. The energy project on construction of Rogun HPP in Tajikistan will bring multiplicative effect for the whole region of Central Asia.
08.08.2024, 17:55 15031
Ilham Aliyev arrives in Astana to participate in VI Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia
primeminister.kz
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Astana to participate in the VI Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia. Ilham Aliyev was met by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov at the capital's airport, primeminister.kz reports.
Bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are developing across the whole spectrum of trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian interaction. Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan increased by 14.3% last year and amounted to $529.4 million, in January-June this year it amounted to $280.6 million.
The governments are implementing joint projects in oil and gas, transport and logistics, digital communications and space industry. Among them are projects within the Trans-Caspian international transport route, laying fiber-optic communication line and deep-water electric cable along the Caspian Sea bed. A joint Direct Investment Fund has also been established to unlock the potential of bilateral cooperation.
For reference: The Consultative Meetings of Heads of State of Central Asia have been held since 2018 and are aimed at deepening and expanding regional cooperation. Over the past five years (2018-2023), the volume of mutual trade has grown from $5.7 billion to $11 billion. Kazakhstan's trade with Central Asian countries grew by 26.8% last year, reaching the $8 billion mark.
08.08.2024, 13:26 12326
President Tokayev calls for expanding transport cooperation in Central Asia
The Central Asian region stands a chance to become one of the key transportation, logistics and transit hubs across the globe, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed in his article "The Renaissance of Central Asia: On the path towards sustainable development and prosperity" for Kazakhstanskaya Pravda daily, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Central Asia is rapidly turning into a linchpin of global transport communications. First of all, it is an ambitious China’s One Belt, One Road project, and the North-South international transport corridor that more or less involves all the countries of the region. Today our countries promote other promising projects to open new transport corridors, the article reads.
The President noted Kazakhstan and its partners actively develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor). The cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor may increase fivefold in the mid-term. The development of Kazakhstan’s sea infrastructure, the ports of Kuryk and Aktau, open new opportunities. The volume of cargo transportation along the ports from China, Central Asia to South Caucasus, Turkiye and further to Europe is growing.
Access to the promising markets of South Asian countries and pots of the Indian Ocean may provide transportation corridors across Afghanistan. It meets the interests of the entire region. By expanding transport cooperation within Central Asia and abroad we will achieve many goals, the President said.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev prioritized improvement of transport service (increase of flights, launching of new air and rail routes, modernization of cross-border checkpoints, etc.), expansion of transit capacities and efficient use of the regional transit and logistics potential in Central Asian nations transit and transport sector cooperation.
08.08.2024, 12:24 12481
Today we aim at strengthening our role as the Eurasian epicenter - President Tokayev on CA countries
Akorda
The vector of Central Asia’s development is the commitment to traditional values with an aspiration to modernization and advanced knowledge. This makes our region self-sufficient and influential participant of the renovating international system. This is what President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev says in his article "The Renaissance of Central Asia: On the path towards sustainable development and prosperity" for Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the President, throughout the centuries, due to their geographic location, the states and the peoples of Central Asia have assisted in mutual cultural enrichment and establishment of inter-civilizational dialogue on the continent.
They [the countries of the region - editor] have made an important contribution to the preservation of peace and mutual understanding. Today, the Central Asian region successfully performs this noble and responsible mission," says the President.
The vector of Central Asia’s development is the commitment to traditional values with an aspiration to modernization and advanced knowledge. This makes our region self-sufficient and influential participant of the renovating international system. Today we target on strengthening our role as the Eurasian epicenter of international geopolitical and geoeconomics transformations," he emphasizes.
The Head of State adds that the growing economic weight, openness to innovations and intellectual potential create opportunities for the transformation of the region into one of the drivers of the modern world order since "our countries have enough resources and potential for that."
The President expresses confidence that it is high time for positioning Central Asia both as a link between Asia and Europe, and as a separate regional actor of international relations capable of becoming a new center of global attraction.
07.08.2024, 21:37 14396
Kazakhstanis recommended not to travel to Bangladesh
Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations regarding visiting the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Kazinform News Agency reports the press service of the Kazakh MFA
In connection with the situation in the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan recommends that Kazakhstani citizens temporarily refrain from travelling to this country until the situation stabilizes. Those citizens of Kazakhstan staying in Bangladesh now are urged not to leave their places of residence unless necessary, observe increased security measures, be vigilant and cautious, monitor news and adhere to the recommendations of the authorities," the statement reads.
The Kazakh citizens are also urged to keep in touch with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of India, non-resident Embassy to the People's Republic of Bangladesh," the statement reads.
For additional information, emergency hotline was launched for the citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Bangladesh and their relatives in Kazakhstan.
As earlier reported, at least 90 people were killed in clashes between police and protesters who demanded the resignation of Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh. 13 police officers wedre killed in an attack on a police station in the town of Sirajganj, 100 km north of the capital city Dhaka. Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country amid mass protests.
06.08.2024, 10:03 22281
Uzbekistan - Kazakhstan: New approach to cooperation
Deputy Minister of Agriculture Kahramon Yuldashev participated in a meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan, where representatives of the agricultural sector and entrepreneurs from the two countries discussed various issues, UzA reports.
The discussion focused on implementing joint projects to develop the industry and widespread promotion of technologies for growing agricultural crops, livestock farming, and leather processing.
The parties also presented their business proposals and initiatives and exchanged views on the new mechanism and conditions for cooperation.
Following the meeting, a strong commitment was made to continue B2B meetings, and organize a visit by Uzbekistan entrepreneurs to farms in Kazakhstan to exchange experiences.
