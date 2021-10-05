President pays visit to sports and health center in Gvardeiskiy village

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the work of the QazVac Vaccine Biopharmaceutical Plant under the Scientific Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems based in the village of Gvardeiskiy, Kordai district, as part of his working visit to Zhambyl region, the president's press service said in a statement on Monday.
The President got familiarized with the technological QazVac vaccine production line, laboratory equipment, and mobile reactors.
Kunsulu Zakarya, General Director of the Scientific Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems, told the plans for further development of the Institute.
The plant is to make immunobiological pharmaceuticals following the general manufacturing practice international standard, including vaccines against the flu, TB, brucellosis, LSD, and other infectious diseases.
Under the project worth KZT15.6bn it is planned to produce from 30 to 60 million doses of pharmaceutical drugs.
The President learnt that the new line to bottle up to 100 thousand doses was launched on September 16.
It was noted that Kazakhstan and Russia are the only CIS countries to establish COVID-19 vaccine production.
Addressing the plant’s workers, the Kazakh President expressed confidence that the domestic COVID-19 vaccine will greatly contribute to the fight against the coronavirus infection and strengthening of the health of the population while highlighting the importance of the project.
Congratulating everyone on the great achievement, the Kazakh Head of State noted the importance of the production for the country. He went on to say that the majority of the work has been done.
Production of the vaccine will be continued next year. We will send this vaccine as humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and other Muslim countries. The vaccine is being recognized around the world, for which I thank you. It is a very difficult production process. To launch such a plant countries need three-four years, and our country could establish the production in nine months. The State highly appreciates your work," the Kazakh Head of State said.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Aktogay mining and processing complex KAZ Minerals Aktogay to take part in the ceremony of putting onstream the 2nd ore-dressing plant in the field. It let the pit rank among the world’s largest copper producers, the president's press service said in a statement on Friday.
The Persident surveyed ore mining process and got acquainted with the KAZ Minerals Aktogay key performance indicators. Then the Head of State officially launched the new sulphide production. Addressing those present Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted strategic importance of the project called to give a new impetus to the development of the national industry.
As the President outlined in his State-of-the-Nation Address, last year for the first time in 10 years of industrialization, contribution of processing industry to the economic development exceeded the share of mining industry to make 13%. Following the past 8 months the processing industry growth rate hit almost 6%. More than 120 new productions were launched, 12,000 jobs were created. The Law On industrial policy will be adopted by the yearend. The task is to increase processing industry export by 1.5 times, efficiency of labor by 30%.
The Head of State also added that 700 new workplaces will be created at the new production.
The Aktogay mining and processing complex expansion project started in 2017 under the industrial and innovation development state program by KAZ Minerals Group.
Since 2022 there will be mined 190,000 tons of copper, including 20,000 tons of cathode copper.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev mentioned a program envisaging planting of 2 billion trees in Kazakhstan at the 17th Cross-Border Cooperation Forum in Kokshetau on Thursday.
In his remarks at the forum the Head of State said that Kazakhstan is among the sparsely forested countries. The area of Kazakhstan’s forest fund totals 30 million ha or 11% of its territory. According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan is planning to plant 2 billion trees by 2025.
President Tokayev emphasized that the biggest environmental disaster of the Aral Sea had caused the saline deserts to appear. That, in his words, had a huge negative impact on the environmental conditions not only in Kazakhstan, but in the entire Central Asia. To this end, Kazakhstan and its colleagues in Uzbekistan adopted a program as part of which trees will be planted on the dried-up bottom of the Aral Sea. The trees will be planted on an area of 1.5 million ha by 2025.
Earlier it was reported that 17th Cross-Border Cooperation Forum had started its work in Kokshetau in virtual format. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin are set to meet on the sidelines of the forum to discuss the key directions of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia.