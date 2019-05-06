President proposes to establish the Agency for Strategic Planning

Astana. January 24. Kazakhstan Today - The President of Kazakhstan NursultanNazarbayev proposes to establish the Agency for Strategic Planning, Kazakhstan Todayreports.



"It is important to strengthen the work on strategic planning. We should consider the establishment of the Agency for Strategic Planning," the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said on Wednesday at the meeting dedicated to the results of 2012 and tasks of the Strategy-2050, the Presidential press service said in Twitter.



The Head of State noted that departments and agencies are happy to give some of their responsibility to the regions, but do not want to share the authority, staff and money.



"The regions have several departments and offices of local and central authorities that deal with the same problems," he said.



