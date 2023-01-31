President receives Chairman of Supreme Judicial Council Denis Shipp
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
Kazakh MFA condemns attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Iran
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
610,000 foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan in 2022
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s tourism industry recovering from pandemic, Vice Minister
Over the past 9 months the number of domestic tourist arrivals made 6.5 million and reached 8 million in 2022 as a targeted plan for 2025," he said.
The tourism industry is developing rapidly. The number of arrivals as well as accommodations grew countrywide. Since the beginning of the year, some 11,000 sleeping accommodations or 5,000 hotel rooms were commissioned. All the regions eye growth in the sphere of tourism and arrivals. For example, Atyrau region records a threefold increase last year," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan ready to boost agricultural trade with Iran
Particularly promising is seen the increase of turnover in agricultural products, the share of which in mutual trade is almost 80%. Our countries have an opportunity to increase the turnover of agricultural products up to USD 1 billion," Alikhan Smailov said.
Adoption of joint measures on building transport capacities of this route, in particular, signing and implementation of the Road Map on the elimination of bottlenecks, can significantly increase the volume of cargo transportation in the near future," he noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Government debates investment climate improvement package
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tokayev meets with Eurasian Development Bank Chairman Nikolai Podguzov
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Maulen Ashimbayev elected Speaker of Kazakh Senate
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan enters new stage of development - President
Kazakhstan has entered a new stage of development. Last year we began the implementation of the constitutional reforms following which important amendments to the country’s main law were introduced, In November, we held Presidential elections. Deputies of the Senate have been recently elected. Some senators have been appointed under my decree. The process of the Senate’s formation has been completed," said the President.
Almost half of the deputy corps has been renewed. A special quota for the members of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan is offered. All of this will enable the Senate to protect the interests of all the citizens of the country. In general, the upper chamber plays a special role in the public administration system. As per the Constitution, the Senate is imposed important functions. All conditions for a quality law-making activity are created," he noted.
Thanks to a wide public support of our initiatives, the work on large-scale modernization has brought serious results. We will do not sit on our laurels. We have huge work ahead," he added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
30.01.2023, 15:03President receives Chairman of Supreme Judicial Council Denis Shipp 30.01.2023, 09:186451Rybakina ranks among WTA's Top 10 after AO 2023 30.01.2023, 11:246366Women's entrepreneurship development in Afghanistan discussed in Almaty 30.01.2023, 13:425066Kazakhstan in talks with Japan to resume flights to Tokyo 30.01.2023, 14:534961Kazakh Embassy in Iran operates routinely - MFA official spokesperson 26.01.2023, 11:0463101Maulen Ashimbayev elected Speaker of Kazakh Senate 26.01.2023, 15:3662846Tokayev meets with Eurasian Development Bank Chairman Nikolai Podguzov 26.01.2023, 10:2160236Kazakhstan enters new stage of development - President 25.01.2023, 12:4555196Kazakh Central Election Commission registers newly elected Senate deputies 27.01.2023, 09:5852261Kazakh Government debates investment climate improvement package 01.01.2023, 00:0074066Kazakh President congratulates Kazakhstanis on New Year 20.01.2023, 16:1071881OSCE ODIHR observers to be invited to monitor Majilis elections in Kazakhstan 20.01.2023, 12:5464801Nursultan Nazarbayev undergoes heart surgery 09.01.2023, 15:4764566Performing Hajj likely to be more affordable for Kazakhstanis 20.01.2023, 15:1964281Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin