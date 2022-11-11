Система Orphus

President receives Internal Affairs Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov

10.11.2022, 13:58 10226
President receives Internal Affairs Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov
Images | akorda.kz
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was presented a report on the criminal situation in the country for 10 months of 2022. The Head of State was informed about a decrease in the number of murders, rapes, robberies, cattle thefts, as well as crimes committed by previously convicted persons, in a state of intoxication and crimes in the family and household relations. Akorda press service reported.
 
As the Minister noted, the activities of 33 organized crime groups specializing in extortions, human trafficking, illegal trafficking in weapons, drugs and other crimes were suppressed.
 
The police seized about 12 tons of drugs from illegal trafficking, including 212 kg of synthetic drugs. 36 drug laboratories and 43 drug channels have been liquidated, 1,900 drug advertising websites have been blocked. The Ministry is elaborating a comprehensive plan to combat drug addiction and drug trafficking for a three-year period.
 
The Ministry is currently developing the law "On countering human trafficking".
 
Upon completion of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a number of tasks on ensuring citizens’ security and public order.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


relevant news

Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries

10.11.2022, 18:02 9981
Images | gov.kz
The Kazakh delegation led by Deputy PM-Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi took part in the meeting of the Foreign Ministers on the eve of the 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic Countries, the MFA’s press service informs.
 
The Kazakh FM confirmed the country’s deep commitments to its liabilities within the Turkic organizations and readiness to contribute to further development of cooperation, strengthening economic and cultural cooperation of the member states and raising the organization’s efficiency.
 
Those attending debated the agenda of the 9th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic Countries.
 
The Organization of Turkic Countries was initiated by Kazakhstan in 2009 in Azerbaijan. It is headquartered in Istanbul. Currently in consists of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan. Hungary and Turkmenistan have an observer status.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit

10.11.2022, 17:50 10061
Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
Images | t.me/bort_01
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Samarqand for a working visit to attend the Summit of the Organization of Turkic Countries, the Akorda press service reports.
 
Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov met the Head of State at the airport.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana

10.11.2022, 15:48 10156
Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
Images | gov.kz
Kazakh-Turkish staff talks took place in Astana under the chairmanship of the head of the international cooperation department of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense, Kazinform reports.
 
The sides discussed the course of fulfilment of the instructions given after the meeting of the two countries’ ministers and chiefs of general staffs, the current state and promising areas of cooperation including military education, participation in drills and exchange of experience in various spheres.
 
The parties signed a joint plan for 2023. The Turkish delegation visited also the State Military History Museum of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


PM announces measures against JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau

10.11.2022, 11:41 10311
PM announces measures against JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau
Images | gmk.center
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov announced the government’s measures in regards to the Arcelor Mittal Temirtau JSC upon death of miners, Kazinform reports.
 
According to him, the subsoil use contract for JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau has been amended for the first time. Henceforth, the company wil have to invest at least 150 bln tenge annually in modernization of coal production process, and in degasification of coal seams to the amount of 7 bln tenge, Smailov said.
 
Recall that five miners died, four more were injured as a result of methane release in Lenin coal mine of JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau. Methane release was
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakh President, Shell executives hold talks

09.11.2022, 17:51 14826
Kazakh President, Shell executives hold talks
Images | akorda.kz
The Head of State held a meeting with CEO at Shell Ben van Beurden and Wael Sawan, the Director, Integrated. Gas, Renewables & Energy. Solutions., the Akorda press service reports.
 
The parties debated prospects for cooperation in the oil and gas and energy sectors. Great attention was paid to further development of Karachanagank and Kashagan oilfields.
 
The President thanked outgoing Chief Executive Ben van Beurden for his contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s oil and gas sector wishing success Wael Sawan, appointed as his successor.
 
Following the meeting the Head of State awarded Ben van Beurden the Dostyk Order, II degree for his contribution to the country’s oil and gas industry.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


President Tokayev to attend Summit of Organization of Turkic States

09.11.2022, 12:05 14946
President Tokayev to attend Summit of Organization of Turkic States
Images | Depositphotos
On November 10-11, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to Samarkand, Uzbekistan, to participate in the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.
 
The heads of state will discuss the prospects of further development of the trade-economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States.
 
The President will also hold bilateral meetings with the Summit participants.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


AIFC agrees on cooperation on legal initiatives with UK Ministry of Justice and UK Bar Council

08.11.2022, 19:30 25486
AIFC agrees on cooperation on legal initiatives with UK Ministry of Justice and UK Bar Council
Images | aifc.kz
On 21st October, the representatives of the AIFC Authority headed by Mr Nurzhan Kosbayev, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of the AIFC Authority had a series of working meetings with the representatives of the UK Ministry of Justice and the UK Bar Council.
 
The Ministry of Justice expressed its willingness to support the AIFC initiatives on the development of legal services, educational programs, and promotional activity at the AIFC Law Academy platform, the AIFC’s official website reads.
 
In turn, the Bar Council expressed interest in dispute resolution practices at the AIFC and opportunities for lawyers in light of the new regulatory regime for the legal profession in the AIFC.
 
Reference:
 
The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus.
 
www.aifc.kz

Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakhstan, Japan discuss resumption of direct flights

08.11.2022, 12:50 18871
Kazakhstan, Japan discuss resumption of direct flights
Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee Talgat Lastayev met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Republic of Kazakhstan Yamada Jun on November 7, Kazinform reports.
 
The sides discussed resumption of direct flights to Japan, including operation of flights with a fifth degree of air to Tokyo, a press release from the Civil Aviation Committee reads.
 
The parties expressed satisfaction over the legal framework created by the two countries’ aviation authorities for the operation of flights as well as the 30th anniversary of the Kazakhstan-Japan diplomatic relations.
 
The Kazakh side expressed readiness and interest in resumption of flights to Japan.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Most read