21.05.2025, 13:46 3581
President Tokayev arrives at Vаrkert Bazar pavilion for informal OTS summit in Budapest
Images
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived at the Vаrkert Bazar pavilion in Budapest, Hungary, to attend the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Akorda reports.
Kazakh President Tokayev was welcomed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.
Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán had held talks.
20.05.2025, 17:39 3991
Olzhas Bektenov discusses construction factory in Almaty region with David Manzini, head of PepsiCo: investment volume to increase twice
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with David Manzini, President of PepsiCo for the Russia, Belarus, Caucasus, and Central Asia region. The discussion focused on the implementation of a project to build a snack production plant in the Almaty region, primeminister.kz reports.
The new PepsiCo plant will become the largest in Central Asia. Following previous negotiations in June 2024, the investment amount was initially planned at $160 million. As of today, the company has decided to more than double its investment. The production capacity and potato processing volume will triple-from 70,000 to 210,000 tons-ensuring the output of approximately 70,000 tons of finished products annually. Around 900 jobs will be created at the facility. David Manzini announced that the first phase of the project and the release of the first batch of Kazakhstani products are scheduled for March 2026, with the plant expected to reach full capacity by September 2027.
The project will utilize local raw materials-Kazakhstani farms will supply potatoes. PepsiCo plans to achieve full localization of chip potato cultivation by 2035. Currently, about 15 farms from the Pavlodar, Akmola, Karaganda, Almaty, and Zhetysu regions are participating in the program. The project also includes expanding raw material storage facilities and developing scientific approaches to improve crop yields and product quality.
We will fully support such projects aimed at producing high value-added finished products. Government agencies will make all necessary decisions within two weeks," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
We greatly appreciate the support from Kazakhstan’s authorities. As a foreign investor, we’ve been provided with favorable conditions and the necessary assistance. We see great potential here, which is why we’ve decided to double our investment in Kazakhstan," David Manzini noted.
Following the meeting, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was tasked with preparing an Investment Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and PepsiCo within two weeks. In the same period, the Ministry of Agriculture will introduce necessary amendments to the Subsidy Rules to reimburse part of the expenses incurred by agribusiness entities on investment projects, ensuring the most comfortable conditions for the investor.
20.05.2025, 08:53 14701
Trump says call with Putin 'went very well,' Russia open to ceasefire and wants to trade with U.S.
Images
US President Donald Trump said Monday that a highly anticipated telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin "went very well," and that Moscow and Kyiv are slated to "immediately" begin negotiations over a ceasefire, Anadolu Agency reports.
Trump described his two hour call with Putin as "excellent," saying Moscow wants to conduct "largescale" trade with the US after the war ends. He described the potential for commercial relations between the US and Russia as "unlimited," adding that Ukraine "can be a great beneficiary on Trade, in the process of rebuilding its Country."
Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War. The conditions for that will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of," Trump said in a social media post.
The Vatican, as represented by the Pope, has stated that it would be very interested in hosting the negotiations. Let the process begin!" he added.
Trump said he briefed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron and other European officials of the details of his conversation with Putin shortly after it concluded.
Earlier, speaking at a press briefing in Sochi, Russia, Putin described the conversation with Trump as "frank and substantive," saying the US leader acknowledged what he described as Russia's commitment to a peaceful resolution of the crisis in Ukraine.
The US president expressed his position on the ceasefire and, for his part, also noted that Russia supports a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, we just need to determine the most effective ways to move towards peace," he said.
A truce with Ukraine, Putin said, is possible once relevant agreements are reached, and both Russia and Ukraine must find compromises that are mutually acceptable.
We have agreed with the US president that Russia will propose and is ready to work with the Ukrainian side on a memorandum on a possible future peace treaty, defining a number of positions such as the principles of settlement, the timing of a possible peace agreement, including a possible ceasefire for a certain time if certain agreements are reached," he said.
19.05.2025, 13:07 14406
Visiting meeting of CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Council starts in Bishkek
A visiting meeting of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (PA CSTO) is being held today at the presidential Ala-Archa residence in Bishkek, Kabar reported.
The meeting is attended by Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Erlan Koshanov, Chairman of the Majlisi Namoyandagon of the Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan Faizali Idizoda, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly Igor Sergeenko.
The agenda of the meeting includes 17 issues.
16.05.2025, 14:08 40796
UNESCO representative hands over Betashar ritual inscription certificate to Kazakh State Counselor
Images
UNESCO Almaty Regional Office Director Amir Piric presented a certificate of inclusion of the Betashar traditional ritual in the UNESCO World Heritage List to Kazakh State Counselor Erlan Karin, Kazinform News Agency reports.
A regular meeting of the Kazakh National Commission for UNESCO and ISESCO on Friday welcomed the decision to add the Betashar, a Kazakh traditional wedding ritual, to the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, taken late last year.
The meeting also highlighted the need to step up work to add Kazakhstan’s archival and historical and documentary materials to the UNESCO Memory of the World Register. It was noted that the script for the genealogy of Kazakh Khans was inscribed on the UNESCO Memory of the World Register in April this year.
The participants of the meeting also discussed the preparation for the upcoming events, including the celebration of the 100th birth anniversary of Nurgisa Tlendiyev at the UNESCO headquarters and the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
12.05.2025, 09:52 57401
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives on official visit to Kazakhstan
Images
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Astana on an official visit, primeminister.kz reports.
Within the framework of the visit, the issues of strengthening strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates will be discussed at the highest level.
The UAE is Kazakhstan's key trade and economic partner in the Arab world. The leaders of the two states are taking joint measures to increase trade turnover to $1bn.
08.05.2025, 21:25 75721
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Serbia hold talks in Moscow
Images
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held on Thursday a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić in Moscow, Russia, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
During the meeting, President Tokayev recalled his official visit to Belgrade last November, highlighting its significance for strengthening mutual understanding and promoting comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.
In particular, agreements in trade and investment, manufacturing, energy, construction, agriculture, transport, digitalization, AI and military defense sectors were signed during the visit.
In turn, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated the interest to further expand a strategic partnership with Kazakhstan.
Both presidents expressed their commitment to implement the agreements reached as well as agreed to continue dialogue on the bilateral and international agenda as part of the upcoming visit of the Serbian President to Astana.
06.05.2025, 17:04 56916
Olzhas Bektenov discusses development of trade and economic cooperation with General Secretary of Vietnam Communist Party Central Committee Tho Lam
Images
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Tho Lam, who arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit, discussed issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, primeminister.kz reports.
Attention was paid to the forthcoming work on the implementation of the Joint Statement on the establishment of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Vietnam signed by the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam. Prospects for expanding cooperation in trade, agriculture, transport and logistics, civil aviation, tourism, exchange of best practices in the introduction of digital services and AI integration were considered.
Within the framework of agreements reached at the highest level to increase trade turnover up to $2 billion, Kazakhstan's readiness to increase the volume of supplies to the Vietnamese market in 35 commodity items was noted. Among them are products of petrochemical, metallurgical, chemical, machine-building industries, food industry and others.
In the sphere of agriculture there is a positive dynamics. At the end of last year, the volume of trade between Kazakhstan and Vietnam in agricultural products increased by 3.5 per cent, the supply of Kazakh agricultural products increased 15 times. Also promising is the exchange of experience in the scientific field for the introduction of modern agricultural technologies aimed at improving agricultural productivity.
In the transport and logistics sector, attention was paid to cooperation in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. The middle corridor will make it possible to reduce the time of cargo delivery from Vietnam, which will ensure that mutual trade is brought to a qualitatively new level.
Following the negotiations, the parties confirmed their intentions to make every effort to strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Vietnam.
06.05.2025, 14:59 56546
Kazakhstan and Vietnam expand business cooperation
Images
The Kazakhstan-Vietnam Business Roundtable was held in Astana with the participation of officials, representatives of business and government agencies of the two countries. The event was held in the framework of the visit of the delegation of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam led by General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Tho Lam and was aimed at developing practical cooperation between the countries, primeminister.kz reports.
Opening the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Yermek Kosherbayev welcomed the participants on behalf of the Government and emphasised the significance of strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.
For Kazakhstan, Vietnam is one of the leading partners in Southeast Asia. We have significant potential for expanding trade and economic cooperation. Last year, trade turnover between our countries reached $860 million," he said.
There are 13 companies in Kazakhstan with Vietnamese capital in various sectors of the economy, which shows a high level of trust in the business climate of the republic and confirms a stable and productive partnership.
During the roundtable, the participants outlined priority areas for the development of bilateral relations, as well as practical conditions for launching investment projects: tax and customs preferences, access to infrastructure, conclusion of investment agreements. The focus is on projects with a high degree of localisation and export potential.
Prospects for joint work open primarily in the aviation industry. Thus, within the framework of the Kazakhstan-Vietnam Business Roundtable, an agreement was concluded between Qazaq Air and VietJet to launch the VietJet Qazaqstan brand.
We highly appreciate the intention of Sovico Group and VietJet Air to participate in the management and operations of Qazaq Air under the new VietJet Qazakhstan brand. Expansion of the route network in the region will strengthen transport connectivity and create new points of economic growth," Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of the Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, said.
The second important direction of cooperation may be agriculture. Kazakhstan ranks sixth in the world in terms of arable land and pastures, is among the top 10 wheat exporting countries and is one of the world leaders in flour exports.
In the next 3 years, we plan to increase the share of processed products in the agro-industrial complex to 70 per cent. 29 meat poultry farms with a total capacity of more than 220,000 tonnes of meat per year and 11 egg factories with a capacity of 850 million eggs per year will be put into operation. We invite Vietnamese partners to create joint production facilities and introduce modern water-saving technologies," Yermek Kosherbayev added.
Special attention was paid to digitalisation and innovation. Kazakhstan ranks 24th in the global e-government index and is among the top ten countries in terms of the quality of online services. In turn, Vietnam, as one of the leaders in information technology, can become a strategic partner of Kazakhstan in digitalisation of public services, AI implementation and technology exchange.
The event was an important entry point for new projects. In the near future, initiatives will be developed in the format of B2B and interagency dialogue. The Government of Kazakhstan expressed its readiness to provide full support for the projects at all stages.
