President Tokayev arrives at Vаrkert Bazar pavilion for informal OTS summit in Budapest

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with David Manzini, President of PepsiCo for the Russia, Belarus, Caucasus, and Central Asia region. The discussion focused on the implementation of a project to build a snack production plant in the Almaty region, primeminister.kz reports.





The new PepsiCo plant will become the largest in Central Asia. Following previous negotiations in June 2024, the investment amount was initially planned at $160 million. As of today, the company has decided to more than double its investment. The production capacity and potato processing volume will triple-from 70,000 to 210,000 tons-ensuring the output of approximately 70,000 tons of finished products annually. Around 900 jobs will be created at the facility. David Manzini announced that the first phase of the project and the release of the first batch of Kazakhstani products are scheduled for March 2026, with the plant expected to reach full capacity by September 2027.





The project will utilize local raw materials-Kazakhstani farms will supply potatoes. PepsiCo plans to achieve full localization of chip potato cultivation by 2035. Currently, about 15 farms from the Pavlodar, Akmola, Karaganda, Almaty, and Zhetysu regions are participating in the program. The project also includes expanding raw material storage facilities and developing scientific approaches to improve crop yields and product quality.





We will fully support such projects aimed at producing high value-added finished products. Government agencies will make all necessary decisions within two weeks," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.





We greatly appreciate the support from Kazakhstan’s authorities. As a foreign investor, we’ve been provided with favorable conditions and the necessary assistance. We see great potential here, which is why we’ve decided to double our investment in Kazakhstan," David Manzini noted.





Following the meeting, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was tasked with preparing an Investment Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and PepsiCo within two weeks. In the same period, the Ministry of Agriculture will introduce necessary amendments to the Subsidy Rules to reimburse part of the expenses incurred by agribusiness entities on investment projects, ensuring the most comfortable conditions for the investor.