President Tokayev attends informal meeting of Central Asian leaders
Tokayev meets with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov
Voices of landlocked developing countries must be louder - President Tokayev
Today we have gathered in Awaza to make new efforts to further advance in achieving the challenges we face," President Tokayev said.
Nevertheless, Kazakhstan believes that LLDCs should be considered as equal and promising partners in shaping decisions on the global agenda. The voices of landlocked developing countries must be louder, our cooperation must be deeper, and our collective ambition must be bolder," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
We need innovative financial mechanisms to stimulate investment in key sectors such as transport, energy and digital infrastructure," stated he.
At the same time, I believe that climate action must remain balanced and inclusive, and meet countries’ development needs. In order to enhance our joint efforts to combat climate change, I invite you to the Regional Climate Summit, which will be held in Astana in partnership with the United Nations in April next year," he said.
Central Asia’s experience indicates that geography does not dictate the fate, Kazakh President
Our long-term goal is to create an integrated network of railways, road, aviation and logistics centers. It will strengthen Kazakhstan’s position as a Eurasian transit hub that accounts for nearly 85% of land cargo delivery between Asia and Europe. We also invest in digitalization. Kazakhstan set up the AlemAi Artificial Intelligence Center in Astana and recently launched the supercomputer. Our doors are open for scientific cooperation and we invite partners to join us," the Head of State said.
We are moving from the current landlocked state to a future where land connectivity will be equally important. Our region has demonstrated resilience in its socio-economic development and shows that with political will, strategic investment and international partnership, being landlocked can be a powerful driver of growth rather than a barrier. We are witnessing how Central Asia has become a region of mutually beneficial interaction with dynamically developing potential in the areas of trade, investment, transport, communications, and sustainable resource management. Two days ago, Kazakhstan and the UN signed an agreement on the establishment of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan with headquarters in Almaty," the President of Kazakhstan said.
Tokayev holds brief conversation with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanks Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for a warm welcome in Ankara
Kazakhstan, Türkiye sign Joint Declaration, 18 documents
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk
Kazakh, Turkish presidents hold brief conversation at Ankara Airport
I would like to thank you for your hospitality. It is a great honor for me that you came to the airport specially to meet me. There are no disagreements between our countries. We are bound not only by friendship, but also by fruitful cooperation. Tomorrow, we will hold important negotiations," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
